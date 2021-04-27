Boys & Girls Club of Sonona Valley honors Helen Fernandez

Helen Fernandez was a fixture as a volunteer and advocate for the underserved and underrepresented in Sonoma Valley for more than 60 years. The longtime Sonoma resident died in December 2020.

One of Fernandez’s many local charitable accomplishments was being one of the founders of the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma Valley, originally called the Valley of the Moon Boys Club.

In a typical year, the Boys of Girls Club of Sonoma Valley serves 60 percent of the Sonoma Valley youth population, according to club officials.

Fernandez also founded the club’s Sweetheart Gala & Auction fundraiser. Since launch, the event honors a local community member each year for their exceptional commitment to improving the community.

Fernandez was honored as Sweetheart in 1999. Upon her passing this past December, Club leadership knew something more needed to be done to honor her legacy.

The club worked with Mike Hedley, a close friend of Helen’s and longtime Sonoma Valley resident, to create a memorial to Helen outside of the Maxwell Farms Clubhouse. Several local businesses stepped up to help build the memorial, including Sonoma Materials (Erik Garcia), Sonoma Mission Gardens (David Fazzio), Nyberg Landscaping (Eric Nyberg), Victor’s Landscape & Maintenance (Victor Guerrero), Ron Church Concrete Construction (Ron Church), and Memorial stone and engraving (Gilham Erickson) along with financial donations from many community members.

HELEN FERNANDEZ

The memorial, unveiled last week, features a Montana redbud tree and a hand-carved memorial stone which reads “Helen Fernandez, Our Forever Sweetheart.”

The community is invited to visit the Maxwell Farms Regional Park and the Boys & Girls Clubhouse to see the memorial and “be inspired to walk in Helen’s footsteps of service to others and commitment to our wonderful community,” said board member Michael Irvine.