On May 1, California State Sen. Bill Dodd proclaimed the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley the Non-Profit of the Year for District 3, a jurisdiction that includes all or part of six counties, including Sonoma.

A press release from Dodd’s office explained that the Boys & Girls Club “for 61 years has provided a safe environment for children to learn and grow.”

Two days later, the Sonoma Index-Tribune reported that six people were suing the club, along with dozens of its current or former employees, in three separate lawsuits.

Each plaintiff alleged they had been sexually assaulted as children by Paul “Dwayne” Kilgore, the organization’s former athletic director. This landed atop two other suits — involving three alleged victims — that were initiated against the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley in 2022, and also pertained to Kilgore.

Local parents were left to untangle these contradictory images of a well-known nonprofit. Is the local Boys & Girls Club a trusted option for overburdened families, or a potential source of child harm? Or could both things be true at the same time?

Those questions have echoed all over the United States in recent years, as a steady stream of allegations have come to light.

In September 2020, a Hearst Connecticut Media investigation identified 351 potential victims of sexual abuse at Boys & Girls Clubs across 35 states. At the time, there were 16 pending lawsuits and 13 pending criminal cases.

In the wake of its investigation, Hearst created a national database of convicted and alleged Boys & Girls Club abusers. Its map includes pins for Kilgore in both Sonoma and Petaluma, as well as one in Napa to represent Tariq Arrhamann Majid, who worked part time at the club there in 2015 and was later sentenced to 30 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Court documents said Majid’s cache included footage of him assaulting unconscious children.

Other cases have emerged since 2020. In New York, more than 140 complaints have been filed against the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in Brooklyn, where a now-deceased doctor, Reginald Archibald, is accused of abusing children over a period of 36 years. The foundation that supports the club claims to have spent $22 million on litigation thus far, and has announced it is filing for bankruptcy.

Suddenly, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has fallen under the same shadow that has chilled the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America and other trusted organizations accused of harboring predators.

In response to an interview request, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s director of external communications, Mary Regas, emailed a prepared statement that emphasized the organization’s commitment to safety. It was the same statement sent to the Index-Tribune earlier in the week.

When The Press Democrat asked several follow-up questions, Regas responded with a different prepared statement. This one focused on the organization’s rich history, size and accolades.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America also maintains the highest GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and is ranked #7 (2021) on the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s list of ‘America’s Favorite Charities,’” it read, in part. “Together with trusted partners, communities and mission-supporters, Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country work every day to empower America’s youth and remain committed to the many positive impacts Clubs have on the young people they serve.”

Generally, the view looks different at the national and local levels.

The scandals have no doubt affected Boys & Girls Clubs of America in some ways, but it remains a nonprofit juggernaut. An independent audit for 2021 showed total assets of more than $550 million, including more than $385 million in investments. Total expenses for 2021 were a little over $300 million.

On April 13, the organization celebrated the opening of its 5,000th location, a clubhouse in Elgin, Illinois. Actor Denzel Washington, a national spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs, delivered the keynote remarks at the grand opening.

The largest local affiliate, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, showed a healthy asset line of $33.5 million on a similar audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. But local chapters have to hustle to bring in enough money to support before- and after-school services, as well as summer programs. The explosive headlines about child sex abuse aren’t helping.

“I definitely worry about it,” Jennifer Weiss, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, said Thursday. “It’s intangible to know if it has affected us. But this morning, to pick up the paper and see ‘Petaluma’ in the headline, that was very emotional to me. The services we provide in Petaluma are so important to me.”