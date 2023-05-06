Boys & Girls Clubs’ problems go far beyond Sonoma

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2023, 7:10AM
On May 1, California State Sen. Bill Dodd proclaimed the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley the Non-Profit of the Year for District 3, a jurisdiction that includes all or part of six counties, including Sonoma.

A press release from Dodd’s office explained that the Boys & Girls Club “for 61 years has provided a safe environment for children to learn and grow.”

Two days later, the Sonoma Index-Tribune reported that six people were suing the club, along with dozens of its current or former employees, in three separate lawsuits.

Each plaintiff alleged they had been sexually assaulted as children by Paul “Dwayne” Kilgore, the organization’s former athletic director. This landed atop two other suits — involving three alleged victims — that were initiated against the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley in 2022, and also pertained to Kilgore.

Local parents were left to untangle these contradictory images of a well-known nonprofit. Is the local Boys & Girls Club a trusted option for overburdened families, or a potential source of child harm? Or could both things be true at the same time?

Those questions have echoed all over the United States in recent years, as a steady stream of allegations have come to light.

In September 2020, a Hearst Connecticut Media investigation identified 351 potential victims of sexual abuse at Boys & Girls Clubs across 35 states. At the time, there were 16 pending lawsuits and 13 pending criminal cases.

In the wake of its investigation, Hearst created a national database of convicted and alleged Boys & Girls Club abusers. Its map includes pins for Kilgore in both Sonoma and Petaluma, as well as one in Napa to represent Tariq Arrhamann Majid, who worked part time at the club there in 2015 and was later sentenced to 30 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Court documents said Majid’s cache included footage of him assaulting unconscious children.

Other cases have emerged since 2020. In New York, more than 140 complaints have been filed against the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in Brooklyn, where a now-deceased doctor, Reginald Archibald, is accused of abusing children over a period of 36 years. The foundation that supports the club claims to have spent $22 million on litigation thus far, and has announced it is filing for bankruptcy.

Suddenly, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has fallen under the same shadow that has chilled the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America and other trusted organizations accused of harboring predators.

In response to an interview request, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s director of external communications, Mary Regas, emailed a prepared statement that emphasized the organization’s commitment to safety. It was the same statement sent to the Index-Tribune earlier in the week.

When The Press Democrat asked several follow-up questions, Regas responded with a different prepared statement. This one focused on the organization’s rich history, size and accolades.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America also maintains the highest GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and is ranked #7 (2021) on the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s list of ‘America’s Favorite Charities,’” it read, in part. “Together with trusted partners, communities and mission-supporters, Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country work every day to empower America’s youth and remain committed to the many positive impacts Clubs have on the young people they serve.”

Generally, the view looks different at the national and local levels.

The scandals have no doubt affected Boys & Girls Clubs of America in some ways, but it remains a nonprofit juggernaut. An independent audit for 2021 showed total assets of more than $550 million, including more than $385 million in investments. Total expenses for 2021 were a little over $300 million.

On April 13, the organization celebrated the opening of its 5,000th location, a clubhouse in Elgin, Illinois. Actor Denzel Washington, a national spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs, delivered the keynote remarks at the grand opening.

The largest local affiliate, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, showed a healthy asset line of $33.5 million on a similar audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. But local chapters have to hustle to bring in enough money to support before- and after-school services, as well as summer programs. The explosive headlines about child sex abuse aren’t helping.

“I definitely worry about it,” Jennifer Weiss, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, said Thursday. “It’s intangible to know if it has affected us. But this morning, to pick up the paper and see ‘Petaluma’ in the headline, that was very emotional to me. The services we provide in Petaluma are so important to me.”

About a third of that organization’s revenue comes from charitable giving each year, according to Weiss’ colleague at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, chief development officer Michelle Heery Edwards.

The local allegations levied against Kilgore, the former athletic director, stemmed from his time in Sonoma Valley, where he was employed from 2002 to 2013. He also worked at the Boys & Girls Club in Petaluma, but was not affiliated with the organization at the time of his 2016 arrest, which occurred after a teacher witnessed him inappropriately touching boys at a swimming pool in Healdsburg. When Kilgore worked at the Petaluma site, it was not part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin.

A Sonoma County jury found Kilgore guilty in March 2018 of six counts of sexual abuse of a minor. He is currently serving a 150-year sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County.

Weiss and Edwards understand how those types of stories can tarnish the brand.

“Any allegations are troubling,” Edwards said. “No child should ever be harmed. But even while empathizing with victims, I get worried for the families we do serve – families up and down Sonoma County. I don’t want them to fear their kids aren’t safe with us.”

Because the hours at Boys & Girls Clubs are usually more playtime than curriculum-based, it’s easy to take the clubs for granted. But they play an important role in the local economy and the lives of families, offering children a structured environment while their parents are at work. Many famous people, from NBA force Shaquille O’Neal to actor Mark Wahlberg to snowboarder/skater Shaun White, have credited their time at Boys & Girls Clubs for helping to create the stability they needed to achieve.

During the 2020-21 school year, as the COVID pandemic emptied school campuses, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin worked with a dozen school districts to expand access, setting full-day hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and training club staff members alongside teachers to learn specific curricula across various districts and grade levels.

The local organization currently employs more than 300 people and serves about 3,000 kids per day.

Since 2005, the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been requiring all staff members and volunteers who have contact with children to undergo annual criminal background checks. Convictions for violent felonies or any charges related to harm of a child are disqualifying.

But as Hearst reported in 2020, a third-party review conducted by the law firm Alston & Bird and the nonprofit Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network noted that local Boys & Girls Club affiliates do not uniformly respond to reports of sexual misconduct. Some of the local clubs have trouble accessing resources, or don’t fully understand the purpose of the policies, the auditors said.

The Sonoma-Marin clubs run state and federal background checks on all staff, Weiss said, including fingerprinting.

“We get continuous monitoring, so if there’s an issue with a team member, we’re alerted right away,” she said. “We don’t allow a youth to be one-to-one with staff. So there’s a minimum of three people in any situation. All of our staff and volunteers are thoroughly trained in child abuse prevention and mandated reporting. As a parent, I would be absolutely concerned as well.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin also has an anonymous tip line. And if a prospective employee has experience at another Boys & Girls Club, the two affiliates are required to share information, Edwards added.

The negative publicity surrounding Boys & Girls Clubs has created a tension between the national organization and its local affiliates. In some of the lawsuits, the national is named as a co-defendant; in other cases, it is not.

The larger organization would prefer to distance itself from any criminal activity. But that may not be possible, said Jennifer Freeman, who as special counsel to the Marsh Law Firm in New York is currently representing about 30 former club members in suits involving the Madison Square location.

“Often there is little or no formal differentiation to the public,” Freeman said. “(Boys & Girls Clubs of America) insists that the local clubs use their name or a similar name, has members adhere to the ‘Boys Club Code’ and provides manuals for the operation for the local clubs. Parents and others look to and rely on the national organization to ensure reliable standards, care and safety at all their clubs around the country. The local clubs or members pay the national dues or other fees.”

Other organizations, for example Boy Scouts of America, have a similar structure, with a national office setting standards and overseeing local clubs. The locals share a name, a code and a brand. Freeman finds this sort of structure telling.

“The national can’t have it both ways,” she said. “They can’t tout their tremendous size, breadth and activities across the country, and simultaneously claim they have no responsibility for what goes on at local clubs.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

