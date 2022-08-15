Brad Coscarelli drops out of race for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools

Brad Coscarelli, a Santa Rosa elementary school principal, has dropped out of the race for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools, citing health concerns.

Coscarelli, 52, announced his decision Monday and shared that he suffered a heart attack in May.

“It was a hard decision in the fact that I was really hoping to be in the race and to win of course,” Coscarelli said. “At the same time it wasn’t a hard decision because a heart attack was definitely a wake up.”

A father of four, Coscarelli said he wants to see his children graduate from high school and college, and hopes to one day become a grandfather.

“At the age of 52, to have a heart attack, it’s a little scary,” Coscarelli said.“I’ve got to do better with my health.”

Coscarelli’s decision to exit the race leaves his opponent Amie Carter, assistant superintendent of education services for the Marin County Office of Education, as the only candidate for the county position.

California’s county superintendents of schools are responsible for overseeing local school districts’ fiscal stability and services provided by the county office of education, including special education and other academic support.

In June, Carter and Coscarelli received the most votes out of three candidates vying for the spot during the primary election, but neither received the necessary majority of votes to win the seat outright. They were set for a runoff in the Nov. 8 election.

Coscarelli said he spoke with Carter before announcing his decision.

“I know she’ll do a good job for the county,” he said.

Coscarelli plans to continue being a vocal advocate for students and public education, he said.

He also thanked his supporters.

“I‘m grateful, really grateful,” Coscarelli said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.