Brad Marsh, longtime Santa Rosa police officer, Army veteran and bird rescuer, dies at 72

Inclined all his life to service and action, Sebastopol’s Brad Marsh flew a combat helicopter in Vietnam at age 18, then he worked a distinguished career as a Santa Rosa police officer, and in retirement found a passion for helping out some of the most impressive birds of prey that soar above Sonoma County.

Through it all, Marsh, who began at the SRPD in 1976 and retired in 2003, was a family man, a friend to many and a community member regarded as genuine, able, caring and the sort of person who’s just great fun to be with.

He died Monday morning at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital from complications of a medical trial intended to help him avoid a recurrence of the cancer discovered last December in a lymph node above his right lung. The father of two and grandfather of three was 72.

Marsh grew up in Millbrae and was a young Vietnam veteran when he made a start in law enforcement with a Bay Area narcotics task force in 1972. His future wife, Stephanie Yaggy, was a fellow undercover San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy on the regional anti-drug force.

“His favorite story of our first date,” she said, “is that we were buying coke together.”

The couple married in 1974, about a year after he was hired onto the South San Francisco Police Department by its chief, Sal Rosano. Only months after the wedding, which he attended, Rosano took a new job as police chief in Santa Rosa.

He so highly regarded Marsh that he asked him to come work for him in Santa Rosa. The transfer worked out well for all involved.

“He was a great officer there (in South San Francisco) and he was an even better officer here,” Rosano said. He promoted Marsh to sergeant in 1982.

Marsh worked nearly every position in the department: patrol officer, investigations and motorcycle traffic-enforcement supervisor, narcotics officer, detective. Stephanie Marsh said the work he found most fulfilling “is probably what took the biggest toll on him.”

That was investigating child abuse. While working to bring alleged abusers to justice, Marsh developed bleeding ulcers.

His wife remembers that he was in treatment for them at Palm Drive Hospital when a nurse walked into his room and both of them recognized the other. Marsh had years before busted her for heroin-related violations.

Stephanie Marsh said the nurse then told her husband that being arrested by him was what motivated her to turn her life around. She thanked him and urged him to take better care of himself.

Blaine Hunt, a retired Santa Rosa police sergeant who worked with Marsh for nearly 30 years, remembers them once being on a multi-agency search warrant and Marsh suddenly stopping short and declaring, ’This is not right, something is not right here.’ “

He was right, Hunt said. “It turned out the informants gave bad information, and it was a bad case.”

As a supervising sergeant, Hunt added, Marsh “was a natural-born leader. His people respected him, and they did what he wanted them to do and how he wanted them to do it, and they all loved working for him.”

Rosano, the retired chief, remembers telling Sgt. Marsh several times that he’d like to promote him to lieutenant. But Marsh declined, saying he preferred supervising officers in the field to taking a desk as a lieutenant.

He finally accepted that promotion about a year before his retirement in 2003.

As his wife recalls, it was about two years later that one of their cats attacked a Towhee nest, causing bedlam. Her husband gathered up the surviving young birds and drove them from Sebastopol to the Bird Rescue Center in Santa Rosa.

The very next week, the same cat ravaged another Towhee next. Marsh again delivered surviving birds to the rescue center.

His wife said he felt so badly about the cat attacks and so grateful to the Bird Rescue volunteers that he offered to help out at the center, located on an old county-owned property off Chanate Road. He began in the bird hospital and before long was working with birds too badly injured to be returned to the wild.

Recalls his wife, “Once he discovered raptors, that was it.”

Also known as birds of prey, raptors are the fleet, sharp-taloned hunters of the avian world: eagles, hawks, owls, falcons, osprey.

Marsh knew nothing about them at first, but his fascination with the powerful, gorgeous birds drove him to seek information from more experienced volunteers at the Santa Rosa center, and also at other such facilities.

In time he was expert on the care, rehabilitation and return to nature of raptors that fall from nests or are injured when they’re hit by vehicles or shot or they fly into a power line or fence. Bird rescuers from far and wide sought him out for assistance or advice.