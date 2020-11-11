Branson School in Marin County school pauses on-campus learning due to students partying

Another high school in Marin County has suspended on-campus classes after learning students attended parties in both Marin and San Francisco and didn't wear masks or socially distance amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Branson School in the prestigious community of Ross issued a statement Monday, saying students put the community at risk and, as a result, it's transitioning to "fully remote instruction," beginning Tuesday and until further notice.

"Based on information received over the weekend, we confirmed this morning from multiple sources that on Halloween, there were two parties in San Francisco, as well as another in Marin, that some of our students chose to attend," read the statement from Head of School Chris Mazzola and other administrators. "We have also heard that many students were unmasked and not social distancing. To say this is disappointing is an understatement."

This news comes after Marin Catholic High School suspended hybrid learning for two weeks in October after several sources shared concern over student sleepovers and at least one large party.

At the time of the incident, Marin Catholic principal Chris Valdez said in a statement that he assumes most families are respecting county health guidelines, but the school can't tolerate behavior that puts the faculty, staff and other students at increased risk of COVID transmission or exposure.

"Hosting a large party, in particular, is a grave breach of trust and the spirit of community that has allowed us to reopen in-person," Valdez said.

Branson brought students back to campus under strict safety measures, including mask-wearing and keeping six feet of distance between others. Students have been assigned to small, stable cohorts, attending classes and other activities such as lunch with the same group.

"We are trying to create a community of shared values at Branson, a community where we not only attend to our own needs, but to the needs of all of the people in our midst," the school said in a statement. "This recent news flies directly in the face of what it means to be a member of a community. We have worked very hard to put the measures in place to allow us to safely bring our students and employees back for in-person learning. Our administration, faculty, and staff have spent countless hours over the past several months refining our plans and safety protocols to make campus as safe as possible. "