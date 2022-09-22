Bravo channel ‘Below Deck’ yacht captain inspires, entertains

Capt. Sandy Yawn, in her appearance before Women in Communications Wednesday night, gave audience members life lessons, inspiring tales about succeeding in a male-dominated industry and jokes about living aboard ship.

The reality star/superyacht captain from Bravo’s “Below Deck” attracted a good number of fans who clapped and “wooed” throughout the evening portion of the event, sponsored by Sonoma Media Investments. Earlier activities included shopping at booths run by women-owned businesses and food and cocktails from trucks.

The event was held at Sonoma State’s Green Music Center and courtyard. When asked for advice for up and coming young women just starting their careers who lack confidence, she said “Do the work.”

“Learn your craft. I had to learn navigation — it’s a constant process. Be invested in yourself.”

Yawn also talked about her book coming out in January titled “Be the Calm or Be the Storm” in which she will give anecdotes about the show and explain how you must be calm to be a leader.

