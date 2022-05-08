‘Breaking bread’: Lowrider group shares love of culture, classic cars during community barbecue

Hundreds of people Saturday afternoon descended onto Santa Rosa’s Doyle Park for a community barbecue that celebrated Sonoma County’s lowrider community and the Chicano culture that intertwines it.

The event was hosted by the Sonoma County Lowrider Council, a group formed in 2016 that represents seven different lowrider clubs in Sonoma County, as well as lowrider fans who aren’t part of any official club, council president Juan Roman said.

The event, which began at 2 p.m., is in its seventh year.

Called the Cinco de Mayo BBQ and Cruise, the gathering is intended to unite the local lowrider community and pass on the importance of the Cinco de Mayo holiday to younger generations, Roman said.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over French troops at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it’s not widely celebrated in Mexico, the holiday gained cultural significance in the 1960s among the Chicano community, Roman said.

Lowriders are customized cars that sprouted out of Los Angeles in the 1940s. The vehicles are often synonymous with the Chicano culture.

“We are trying to teach our younger generation how we celebrate this Chicano holiday because if we don’t teach them, someone else will, and they’ll get it twisted,” Roman said.

Saturday’s event was also meant to break down negative stereotypes that people unfamiliar with the lowrider community may have about the group, he said.

“As you walk around here, you see people talking to each other, families, professionals,” Roman said. “We’re breaking bread.”

Dozens of vintage lowrider cars filled the Doyle Park parking lot on Saturday, drawing about 200 community members to the event.

Under the shade of the towering oak trees that dot the park, families ate barbecued, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, carne asada and boiled corn smothered in mayonnaise. A pair of DJs played music as attendees marveled at each of the lowriders, which varied in make, year and color.

Among the attendees was Luis Hernandez, a Windsor resident and member of the Viejitos Car Club’s North Bay chapter. He said he first got involved with the club in 2002 while in Silicon Valley, though he’s been a fan of cars since he collected metal box cars as a child.

One of the most satisfying aspects of being part of the lowrider community was how widespread and diverse its members are, Hernandez said, adding that the Viejitos Car Club has chapters around the world.

People from as far as Contra Costa County’s Brentwood had traveled to attend Saturday’s event, he said.

“It’s beautiful, it’s unity, it’s people having a great time in a peaceful environment,” Hernandez said.

Included in the cars on display was the Santa Rosa Police Department’s lowrider patrol car, named The Marylou. Unveiled in March, it honors the first California peace officer to die from complications of COVID-19, Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer.

The vehicle was also built with the intention of helping the city and its police department strengthen ties with community members.

For Danielle Garuño, a program manager with the Santa Rosa office of community engagement, The Marylou lowrider vehicle married her interest in lowriders and her role in local government.

She was first introduced to the lowrider community through her husband, who is a member of the North Bay Ranflitas Car Club, Garuño said. She hoped the lowrider patrol car would serve as another tool for the city to connect with communities that it historically has had limited contact with, she said.

“I think it’s wonderful that we finally are able to blend this culture and bring it into the city and local government, because we too are part of this community,” Garuño said.

Santa Rosa resident George Vasquez, who came to Saturday’s event with his wife, said he heard about the gathering through a relative. Though he’s not a member of a local car club, working on cars are both a profession and a passion, said Vasquez, who is an auto body technician.

Parked about 40 feet away from the bench where Vasquez and his wife sat was his 1962 Ford Thunderbird, which he restored.

“I like everything,” Vasquez said when asked if any of the lowriders stood out to him. “It doesn't’ matter what (kind of car) it is, as long as there’s passion in it.”

