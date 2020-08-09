Breaking the chain: Contact tracers work feverishly to halt spread of the virus in Sonoma County

Early in each phone call, Ann Baechler offers a pre-emptive apology.

“I’m really going to get into your business,” she explains to the perfect stranger at the other end of the call. “So the more you can tell me, the better.”

Thus begins the interrogation: Where do you work? Who do you socialize with? Did you have a barbecue on the Fourth of July? Who attended? What are their phone numbers?

Baechler, 74, is a public health nurse who came out of retirement to volunteer as a COVID-19 case investigator and contact tracer for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

“I feel like the nursing equivalent of Rosie the Riveter,” joked Baechler, one of 105 people now — 75 of them full-time — doing this critical work in the county.

In the battle to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, public health officials have few tools more critical than contact tracing. Case investigators identify infected people, then develop a list of close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus. After notifying those individuals, tracers work to help them solve the problems created by that bad news.

As the county’s number of confirmed cases surged this summer, so did the difficulty of performing this vital detective work.

“We had a couple of really bad weeks there, where hundreds of people were diagnosed,” said D’Arcy Richardson, the infectious disease expert tasked with leading the health department’s contact tracing efforts. “We couldn’t get to everyone fast enough.”

By the end of July, Richardson’s team had caught up, she said. “We’re back to almost not having a backlog, so we can contact people in a timely manner.”

Most of their work is based on cases identified by the county’s public health lab, which was not impacted by glitches in the state’s coronavirus reporting system that delayed the transmission of results from state labs to local public health officials. The problem has been resolved, state officials announced Friday, but the backlog of unprocessed records from state labs could slow contract tracers’ ability to identify people who have been exposed to someone carrying the virus over the past two weeks.

Time is an enemy. As cases mounted this summer, wait times for test results grew longer. Infected people with no symptoms may not isolate while they wait for the results of a test. By the time a case is confirmed, that carrier may have already been walking around for a week.

“We’re working countless hours tracking people down,” said Baechler, “but sometimes it feels like we’re chasing a moving train.”

The job can be frustrating and emotionally wrenching. After calling a woman who’d recently tested positive for the virus, a tracer was informed that the woman had just died in the ICU. “Her husband was there, sobbing,” Richardson said.

Baechler and her fellow tracers serve as sleuths, counselors and educators. She was one of three contact tracers who spoke to The Press Democrat, describing how and why the work is, by turns, frustrating, stressful and deeply rewarding.

Ideal COVID warrior

What do you do when you graduate from college into a world, and workforce, crippled by a pandemic?

If you’re Jazmin Gudino, you join the fight against that invisible enemy.

After earning her degree in political science from UC Berkeley in May, Gudino didn’t bother with the university’s official Zoom commencement. In a backyard ceremony, she and some classmates donned cardboard mortarboards and received “diplomas” — photoshopped by a roommate’s mother — from a housemate posing as a “dean.”

“It was pretty perfect,” said Gudino, a bilingual Elsie Allen High School graduate who long ago learned to be resourceful. She is the youngest of Vidal and Rosalina Gudino’s 10 children. Her parents immigrated from the Mexican state of Michoacan. Jazmin has been interpreting for them since she was 8.

She is an ideal COVID warrior. With the virus taking a disproportionate toll on the Latino community, the need for bilingual tracers is especially acute, said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer. Gudino was sent, it seems, from central casting. The 26-year-old has worked as an interpreter in public schools and as a medical interpreter, helping injured workers communicate with their doctors. Her father was a farmworker who then moved into construction.

Her life experiences, she believes, prepared her well for the job of reaching out to “mostly Spanish-speaking working-class people who sound like my own family members.”

Gudino cited a study, recently released by UCLA, showing that Latino people are “four to five times more likely to die from coronavirus than their non-Hispanic, white counterparts,” she said. “That really hits home.”