Breaking the chain: Contact tracers work feverishly to halt spread of the virus in Sonoma County

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2020, 5:39PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Early in each phone call, Ann Baechler offers a pre-emptive apology.

“I’m really going to get into your business,” she explains to the perfect stranger at the other end of the call. “So the more you can tell me, the better.”

Thus begins the interrogation: Where do you work? Who do you socialize with? Did you have a barbecue on the Fourth of July? Who attended? What are their phone numbers?

Baechler, 74, is a public health nurse who came out of retirement to volunteer as a COVID-19 case investigator and contact tracer for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

“I feel like the nursing equivalent of Rosie the Riveter,” joked Baechler, one of 105 people now — 75 of them full-time — doing this critical work in the county.

In the battle to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, public health officials have few tools more critical than contact tracing. Case investigators identify infected people, then develop a list of close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus. After notifying those individuals, tracers work to help them solve the problems created by that bad news.

As the county’s number of confirmed cases surged this summer, so did the difficulty of performing this vital detective work.

“We had a couple of really bad weeks there, where hundreds of people were diagnosed,” said D’Arcy Richardson, the infectious disease expert tasked with leading the health department’s contact tracing efforts. “We couldn’t get to everyone fast enough.”

By the end of July, Richardson’s team had caught up, she said. “We’re back to almost not having a backlog, so we can contact people in a timely manner.”

Most of their work is based on cases identified by the county’s public health lab, which was not impacted by glitches in the state’s coronavirus reporting system that delayed the transmission of results from state labs to local public health officials. The problem has been resolved, state officials announced Friday, but the backlog of unprocessed records from state labs could slow contract tracers’ ability to identify people who have been exposed to someone carrying the virus over the past two weeks.

Time is an enemy. As cases mounted this summer, wait times for test results grew longer. Infected people with no symptoms may not isolate while they wait for the results of a test. By the time a case is confirmed, that carrier may have already been walking around for a week.

“We’re working countless hours tracking people down,” said Baechler, “but sometimes it feels like we’re chasing a moving train.”

The job can be frustrating and emotionally wrenching. After calling a woman who’d recently tested positive for the virus, a tracer was informed that the woman had just died in the ICU. “Her husband was there, sobbing,” Richardson said.

Baechler and her fellow tracers serve as sleuths, counselors and educators. She was one of three contact tracers who spoke to The Press Democrat, describing how and why the work is, by turns, frustrating, stressful and deeply rewarding.

Ideal COVID warrior

What do you do when you graduate from college into a world, and workforce, crippled by a pandemic?

If you’re Jazmin Gudino, you join the fight against that invisible enemy.

After earning her degree in political science from UC Berkeley in May, Gudino didn’t bother with the university’s official Zoom commencement. In a backyard ceremony, she and some classmates donned cardboard mortarboards and received “diplomas” — photoshopped by a roommate’s mother — from a housemate posing as a “dean.”

“It was pretty perfect,” said Gudino, a bilingual Elsie Allen High School graduate who long ago learned to be resourceful. She is the youngest of Vidal and Rosalina Gudino’s 10 children. Her parents immigrated from the Mexican state of Michoacan. Jazmin has been interpreting for them since she was 8.

She is an ideal COVID warrior. With the virus taking a disproportionate toll on the Latino community, the need for bilingual tracers is especially acute, said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer. Gudino was sent, it seems, from central casting. The 26-year-old has worked as an interpreter in public schools and as a medical interpreter, helping injured workers communicate with their doctors. Her father was a farmworker who then moved into construction.

Her life experiences, she believes, prepared her well for the job of reaching out to “mostly Spanish-speaking working-class people who sound like my own family members.”

Gudino cited a study, recently released by UCLA, showing that Latino people are “four to five times more likely to die from coronavirus than their non-Hispanic, white counterparts,” she said. “That really hits home.”

She often talks to people who are conflicted between the need to quarantine and break the chain of transmission and the need to go to work and provide for their families.

She learned of a group of workers at a vineyard “outside the county” — she would not be more specific — who were supposed to be in isolation. But their employer transported them together to and from the fields, where their portable toilets lacked proper sanitation.

After forwarding that information to a supervisor, the Sonoma County health department alerted the neighboring county to the situation. That made Gudino happy, as does directing contacts to resources for food and medical care. “Sometimes this is the only medical attention they’ve received in months,” she said. “Or years.”

Despite the “compassion fatigue” she feels at the end of each day, Gudino is pleased to be serving this vulnerable population.

But she wants to do more, which is why, at the end of most eight-hour shifts, she’s been studying law. Gudino is taking the LSAT at the end of the month. “I think I may want to be a lawyer.”

A crazy puzzle’

D’Arcy Richardson was on Nextdoor one day earlier this year when she saw a familiar name.

She is a public health consultant who moved to Petaluma from the East Bay 14 months ago. An expert in international tuberculosis control, she has battled that disease in countries ranging from Mongolia to Tanzania to the Ukraine and India. But the onset of COVID-19 put her international work on hold.

She learned, while reading Nextdoor, that Sonoma County’s health officer is Mase, whom Richardson has known since the late 1990s when both worked for the tuberculosis control branch of California’s health department. “We worked a lot of TB clusters and outbreaks together,” said Richardson, who had been looking for ways to use her expertise to help contain the coronavirus.

“So I just texted (Mase) and asked if she needed any help and she said, ‘Oh my God get in here.’”

While the county’s coronavirus curve was fairly flat throughout the spring, officials expected a jump in cases as the state reopened and set about bringing in new contact tracers.

One place they looked was “within our own internal county staff,” said Richardson, “people who could be reassigned from other departments.”

“Originally, this was going to be a three-week assignment,” said Antonio Vigil, a supervising employment and training counselor for the county. “Then it became a three-month assignment.”

He started out as a contact tracer. But as the number of positive cases has surged, Vigil is sometimes asked to pinch hit as a case investigator, interviewing the person with COVID, then following up with the contacts.

Before dialing the number, he reflects on what it must be like “to be on the other side of that call.”

“If you have a compassionate bone in your body,” he said, “you understand that it’s scary to have been exposed.”

After informing the contacts that they need to stay in quarantine, he asks how he can support them during that time. Contact tracers can help the contact get a work exclusion letter — a “doctor’s note” — informing their employer that they can’t work.

He likens the job to “a crazy puzzle that keeps you awake at night. You’re thinking: OK, who’s gotta get tested? Who’s gonna be released tomorrow from quarantine? Did this person get the food they needed?”

“It’s stressful, but in an exciting way. You know you’re doing some good.”

That is, if the contact will let you. One of his first case interviews was with a 20-something young adult who told Vigil they were “not going to rat out my friends or my family.”

Even after Vigil explained why it was important for him to get those names, the person replied, “Doesn’t matter. I’m not going to tell you anything.”

Called to duty

Baechler, the nurse, is much better at investigating cases and tracing contacts than she is at retiring.

She took a stab at retirement in 2010, but quickly grew bored and took on work teaching and consulting. In February her nursing license was up for renewal. Baechler was on the fence about spending the $125 it would cost to renew.

“I called my former boss and said, ‘I hear on the news there’s something coming around the bend here. Should I renew my license?’ She said yes, I should.”

Baechler joined the fight in March. “I felt the call to duty,” she said. In addition to her certifications as a registered nurse and public health nurse, she has a master’s degree in geriatrics — expertise that is especially valuable as the virus cuts a swath through nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Following the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Baechler got special training in biological warfare and pandemics at the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

“I’m finally getting to use that training,” she said. “This is everything I’ve prepared for.”

Longer turnaround times for test results have made the jobs of the contact tracers more difficult. Baechler has been berated by contacts after she’s asked them to remain in quarantine until the results of their tests come back.

She sympathizes with them. “It’s a powder keg,” she said. “People are scared. They’re frustrated. They’re tired of this lockdown.”

The result, sometimes, is that the tracers end up apologizing for doing their jobs.

Though the county offered her a paid position, Baechler prefers to volunteer. “It has so much more meaning to me, if I’m volunteering.”

“It feels like the right thing to do.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

