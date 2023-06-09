Admission is free though event host Copperfield’s Books asks attendees to register ahead of time at: www.copperfieldsbooks.com/event/brett-crozier

On a bluebird July morning in 2020, Brett Crozier and a friend carried their stand-up paddleboards across the sand at Coronado Beach, just south of San Diego.

Crozier, who grew up in Santa Rosa and lifeguarded as a teenager at Lake Ralphine in Howarth Park, has always been “comfortable on the water,” he says — a good thing for a career Navy officer.

Pushing past the breakers, they glided out a half mile or so, to greet a returning warship.

After six months plying the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was returning to its home port in San Diego.

In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))

Crozier looked on with mixed emotions. Three months earlier, in April 2020, he’d been stripped of his command of that very ship. An outbreak of COVID-19 forced it to dock in Guam. With the virus galloping through the carrier — it eventually infected a quarter of the Roosevelt’s 4,800 sailors, taking the life of one — the captain composed an email to his superiors, pleading for more help.

“We are not at war,” he wrote. “Sailors do not need to die.”

That email was leaked to the media, embarrassing the Navy and sealing Crozier’s fate. On track to be an admiral, he had essentially sacrificed his career for the safety of his crew.

On April 2, 2022, those sailors gave him a raucous, grateful send-off in Guam, hundreds of them chanting his name as he walked down the gangplank for the final time.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B4r3aRnKKxo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

There were those same mariners who, three months later, resplendent in their dress whites, lined the ship’s deck as their deployment neared its end.

They paid scant attention to the angular fellow in the Quiksilver ball cap, standing on his paddleboard, watching from a distance. Crozier had paddled out to achieve a kind of closure — to see with his own eyes that “they were getting the care they needed, so they could do what they had to do.”

How did he feel in that moment?

“I was at peace,” he replied. “There wasn’t any bitterness. It was kind of heartwarming, I guess. And a little surreal.”

Bobbing on the water, watching that 1,000-foot-long colossus churn past, was “not where I’d pictured myself being, six months prior — unless I pictured myself falling overboard,” he wisecracked.

“But that’s just kind of how life works out sometimes.”

Different kind of maverick

Crozier, a youthful 53, will soon visit his hometown, where his parents Bob and Gina, and many other family members, still live. On Friday evening, June 16, he’ll be at Santa Rosa High School, his alma mater, to talk about his new book, “Surf When You Can: Lessons in Life, Loyalty, and Leadership From A Maverick Navy Captain.”

Maverick, of course, is the call sign of Tom Cruise’s character in “Top Gun,” which was released in 1986. Upon seeing it, the 16-year-old Crozier, the son of an Air Force veteran, vowed to become a fighter pilot.

That happened — just not as quickly as young Crozier had hoped. Despite excelling at the U.S. Naval Academy, then at flight school, he wasn’t chosen for the Navy’s fighter jet program. He was selected instead for advanced helicopter pilot training. Crozier had been flying choppers for seven years when he finally got an opportunity to switch to fighter jets. He seized it.

Brett Crozier in cockpit of a Navy fighter jet. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)

Maverick lives up to his call sign in “Top Gun“ by breaking rules, buzzing the control tower, for instance, and dogfighting Jester “below the hard deck.” While he didn’t zip around on a Kawasaki Ninja, Crozier was a maverick in his own right, periodically pushing against the grain of military orthodoxy in ways that made him a beloved, effective leader, and then a legend: the captain who chose his crew over his career.

“Knowing what I know now, I wouldn’t do anything different,” he said. “At the end of the day, I did what I’d been trained to do, and what I believed in. And still do.”

Jeff Vorce, who roomed with Crozier at the Naval Academy and was best man at his wedding, reached out to his friend in the wake of the firing-heard-round-the-world, lamenting the “raw deal” he’d gotten.

“I said, ‘Hey bud, this is not right,’” Vorce recalls. “And he said, ‘Hey Jeff, I’m cool with this. Don’t think I didn’t know what could happen when I was making those decisions.’”