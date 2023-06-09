Brett Crozier, Navy commander who sacrificed career for the safety of his crew during pandemic, ‘at peace’ in retirement

Determined to be a fighter pilot after seeing “Top Gun” when he was 16, Santa Rosa High grad Brett Crozier became a maverick in his own right.|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2023, 11:39AM
Updated 34 minutes ago

Brett Crozier book event at Santa Rosa High School

Where: Santa Rosa High School auditorium

When: Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Who: Brett Crozier in conversation with moderator Chris Smith, longtime Press Democrat columnist

Admission is free though event host Copperfield’s Books asks attendees to register ahead of time at: www.copperfieldsbooks.com/event/brett-crozier

On a bluebird July morning in 2020, Brett Crozier and a friend carried their stand-up paddleboards across the sand at Coronado Beach, just south of San Diego.

Crozier, who grew up in Santa Rosa and lifeguarded as a teenager at Lake Ralphine in Howarth Park, has always been “comfortable on the water,” he says — a good thing for a career Navy officer.

Pushing past the breakers, they glided out a half mile or so, to greet a returning warship.

After six months plying the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was returning to its home port in San Diego.

In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))
In this March 18, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the western North Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP))

Crozier looked on with mixed emotions. Three months earlier, in April 2020, he’d been stripped of his command of that very ship. An outbreak of COVID-19 forced it to dock in Guam. With the virus galloping through the carrier — it eventually infected a quarter of the Roosevelt’s 4,800 sailors, taking the life of one — the captain composed an email to his superiors, pleading for more help.

“We are not at war,” he wrote. “Sailors do not need to die.”

That email was leaked to the media, embarrassing the Navy and sealing Crozier’s fate. On track to be an admiral, he had essentially sacrificed his career for the safety of his crew.

On April 2, 2022, those sailors gave him a raucous, grateful send-off in Guam, hundreds of them chanting his name as he walked down the gangplank for the final time.

There were those same mariners who, three months later, resplendent in their dress whites, lined the ship’s deck as their deployment neared its end.

They paid scant attention to the angular fellow in the Quiksilver ball cap, standing on his paddleboard, watching from a distance. Crozier had paddled out to achieve a kind of closure — to see with his own eyes that “they were getting the care they needed, so they could do what they had to do.”

How did he feel in that moment?

“I was at peace,” he replied. “There wasn’t any bitterness. It was kind of heartwarming, I guess. And a little surreal.”

Bobbing on the water, watching that 1,000-foot-long colossus churn past, was “not where I’d pictured myself being, six months prior — unless I pictured myself falling overboard,” he wisecracked.

“But that’s just kind of how life works out sometimes.”

Different kind of maverick

Crozier, a youthful 53, will soon visit his hometown, where his parents Bob and Gina, and many other family members, still live. On Friday evening, June 16, he’ll be at Santa Rosa High School, his alma mater, to talk about his new book, “Surf When You Can: Lessons in Life, Loyalty, and Leadership From A Maverick Navy Captain.”

Maverick, of course, is the call sign of Tom Cruise’s character in “Top Gun,” which was released in 1986. Upon seeing it, the 16-year-old Crozier, the son of an Air Force veteran, vowed to become a fighter pilot.

That happened — just not as quickly as young Crozier had hoped. Despite excelling at the U.S. Naval Academy, then at flight school, he wasn’t chosen for the Navy’s fighter jet program. He was selected instead for advanced helicopter pilot training. Crozier had been flying choppers for seven years when he finally got an opportunity to switch to fighter jets. He seized it.

Brett Crozier in cockpit of a Navy fighter jet. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)
Brett Crozier in cockpit of a Navy fighter jet. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)

Maverick lives up to his call sign in “Top Gun“ by breaking rules, buzzing the control tower, for instance, and dogfighting Jester “below the hard deck.” While he didn’t zip around on a Kawasaki Ninja, Crozier was a maverick in his own right, periodically pushing against the grain of military orthodoxy in ways that made him a beloved, effective leader, and then a legend: the captain who chose his crew over his career.

“Knowing what I know now, I wouldn’t do anything different,” he said. “At the end of the day, I did what I’d been trained to do, and what I believed in. And still do.”

Jeff Vorce, who roomed with Crozier at the Naval Academy and was best man at his wedding, reached out to his friend in the wake of the firing-heard-round-the-world, lamenting the “raw deal” he’d gotten.

“I said, ‘Hey bud, this is not right,’” Vorce recalls. “And he said, ‘Hey Jeff, I’m cool with this. Don’t think I didn’t know what could happen when I was making those decisions.’”

Crozier then reminded his fellow aviator that “the Navy is my family business.” (Two of Brett and Mary Crozier’s three sons joined the service.)

“What do I want to impart to my sons? The Navy is part of our family, and we always love our family.”

Recalling that exchange, Vorce said, “I wish I had a portion of his clarity and character.”

Disappointed, not bitter

Glaringly absent during Crozier’s recent interview with the Press Democrat — a newspaper he delivered as a boy growing up in Rincon Valley — were any traces of rancor or recriminations.

“I didn’t write the book to justify my actions,” he said. “It was more to just explain them, so people understood.” He wasn’t bitter, Crozier repeated, and didn’t want to come off that way.

Yes, he disagreed with then-Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s decision to strip him of his command, and he was disappointed in the Navy’s subsequent decision not to reinstate him.

“In the grand scheme,” said Crozier, that disappointment couldn’t begin to overshadow the countless “positive moments” throughout his career, “the adventures I had” — the helicopter rescues, landing fighter jets on the decks of aircraft carriers, at night, driving the “TR,” to name a few — “and the people I met along the way. There were so many great things.”

Saddened though he was not to return to the Roosevelt and be reunited with his crew, “it wasn’t like a surprise. I knew when I sent the email the risk I was taking. The moment I hit send, I accepted the fact that there was a chance I would be removed.”

Taking the high road

Modly, who’d been appointed to his post seven months earlier by then-President Donald Trump, seemed personally offended by the Roosevelt sailors’ spontaneous outpouring of affection for Crozier, a scene that swiftly went viral. The Secretary flew to Guam, an 8,000 mile journey, where he addressed and berated the crew — in the process disparaging Crozier for being “too naive or too stupid” to serve as their captain. Soon after, Modly was forced to resign for those statements.

Crozier, for his part, has stuck resolutely to the high road, defending the secretary for “doing what he thought was best for the Navy at large,” he told the Press Democrat.

“When [Modly] made the decision to remove me, he was empowered to do that. That’s how our system works. And I think it’s right to have civilians in control.”

Feeling less constrained, when it comes to zinging Navy brass, are some of Crozier’s former Annapolis classmates. Brett Odom was Crozier’s roommate in flight school, and has known him since they were Naval Academy plebes in 1988.

Shortly after Crozier’s email was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, Odom recalled, “you had this jackass Modly saying things that were incorrect and intemperate, and frankly beneath his office. So that kind of got me fired up.”

Odom, a graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) and Harvard Business School, proceeded to strafe Modly in a USA Today opinion piece that first went online a few hours before the Secretary resigned.

Two months later, the Navy released its internal investigation of the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the “TR,” concluding that the captain had failed “to take every appropriate action possible — as quickly as possible — to safeguard the well-being of his crew.” Crozier, the Navy contended, had not “forcefully and fearlessly execute[d] the best possible and available plan, or [done] enough, soon enough.”

Writing this time in the U.S. Naval Institute’s online magazine, Odom punched numerous holes in the report, which he characterizes as a masterpiece of Monday morning quarterbacking. The Navy’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak on the Roosevelt, he noted, “has been thoroughly consistent in its vacillation and incoherence.”

The final report, he wrote, “will do little to dispel, and much to advance, the notion that senior Navy leaders operate on the construct of ‘accountability for thee, but not for me.’”

In the email that had led to Crozier's dismissal, Odom noted, the captain “accepted responsibility for failing to break through the logjam created by the combination of ill-considered constraints, half-baked courses of action, and inadequate resources.

"In so doing, Crozier appears to be the only individual in this entire affair to have taken responsibility for the situation.“

The refusal of the top brass to reinstate Crozier didn’t surprise Odom. "Culturally and philosophically, that's just a bell the Navy doesn't unring," he said. "I think everybody knows [Crozier] got a crap deal."

“I think he was in an unwinnable position,” said Mark Roppolo, another of Crozier’s Naval Academy friends. “He did what he thought was best for the crew.”

Servant-leader

Roppolo remembers touring the USS Ronald Reagan with Crozier, who’d served as second-in-command on that carrier before being promoted to commanding officer of the USS Blue Ridge. Roppolo was struck by the number of sailors on the Reagan — of all different ranks — who were delighted to see their former “XO.”

“You could just tell how revered he was by the crew,” he said. “You only get that by being a servant-leader. That really encapsulates what he is.”

“Surf When You Can” abounds with examples of that style. Indeed, the title is a reflection of it.

In 1995 Crozier joined his helicopter squadron, the Easyriders, at Oahu’s Barbers Point Naval Air Station. On Fridays, the Easyriders pilots and aircrew would meet at nearby White Plains Beach, whose gentle waves “were perfect for our fledgling abilities,” he writes.

Brett Crozier, far left, standing with fellow members of his helicopter squadron at Barbers Point on Oahu, Hawaii, 1995. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)
Brett Crozier, far left, standing with fellow members of his helicopter squadron at Barbers Point on Oahu, Hawaii, 1995. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)

For Crozier, surfing came to represent “pono” — which he describes as the Hawaiian value “of living a balanced life with righteousness and care for those around you.”

Over the years, as his career took him and his wife, Mary and their three sons around the country and the world, surfing “fell out of my life,” he writes.

What stuck, however, was Crozier’s determination to maintain a healthy work-life balance — “make that life-work balance,” he said, correcting himself. He urged co-workers to adopt that balance, too.

There was Crozier on the Reagan, overruling a department head who’d denied a sailor’s request to leave the ship to see his daughter’s high school graduation.

But sir, the department head warned, if you let one sailor attend their child’s commencement, another 15 or so will want to take shore leave to be at their student’s graduation.

All right, came Crozier’s reply. We’ll let them all go.

Later in the same chapter, titled, “When All Else Fails, Be Kind,” Crozier went against the advice of a judge advocate general, or JAG, who’d informed him that a sailor on the Roosevelt had tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

“You can just sign the papers, and we can process her out,” said the JAG. Instead, Crozier asked to hear the sailor’s story. She was the family’s sole breadwinner. Her husband, afflicted with an aggressive form of cancer, was undergoing chemotherapy back in San Diego, and used some cannabis products.

“I’m sure I ate or exposed myself to something the last time I was home on leave and taking care of him,” said the sailor. “I should have been more careful.”

While he could’ve followed protocol and dismissed her from the Navy, Crozier “found her not guilty by reason of innocent exposure to THC products, and wrote a letter explaining my reasons,” he writes.

“After a long delay, senior Navy officials back in Washington, D.C. accepted my reasons, and she was allowed to remain in the Navy.”

Life after the Roosevelt

Nor was Crozier drummed out of the service, after losing command of the carrier known as “The Big Stick.” He was reassigned, taking a job as director of Naval Aviation Readiness, overseeing all 179 Navy air squadrons, with a multibillion-dollar budget.

Perhaps his favorite part of that job, said Crozier, was that it allowed him to keep flying fighter jets — as an instructor, one week per month, for rookie pilots in F/A-18s he’d flown more than two decades earlier.

“It was fun to come full circle like that,” he said.

In March of 2022, after three decades in the service, he retired. Hoping to stay busy, and leverage his skills, Crozier signed on with a commercial airline.

Brett and Mary Crozier during his retirement ceremony in March, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)
Brett and Mary Crozier during his retirement ceremony in March, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)

Before completing his training, however, had a minor epiphany.

In the beginning, he’d been drawn to the Navy because it offered the opportunity to fly. But he didn’t stay in the Navy for flying.

“I stayed because of the people I got to meet and lead and sail with and surf with and fly with.”

He wasn’t feeling that camaraderie in the airline business. “It’s a great business,” he said, “and I have the utmost respect for airline pilots. But it’s not as personal. And what I really learned over the years is that I like working with people.”

He’s now chief operating officer of the Veterans Village of San Diego. That 40-year-old nonprofit focuses on veterans experiencing homelessness.

Brett Crozier in his new role as COO of Veterans Village of San Diego, in February 2023. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)
Brett Crozier in his new role as COO of Veterans Village of San Diego, in February 2023. (Photo courtesy of Brett Crozier)

“We bring them off the street and provide clinical treatment, transitional housing, free mental health care,” he said.

On Fridays, an “All hands” call goes out, and the veterans congregate in the main courtyard. Crozier brings a baseball glove.

“I play catch with the willing,” he said. “We throw the ball around, and I get to talk to them. It’s a great way to connect on a person-to-person level. I enjoy that.”

To scratch his adrenaline itch — “the need for speed,” as the other Maverick called it — he’s thinking of taking up sky diving. So far, Mary is not on board.

And Crozier’s old Easyriders friends will be pleased to learn that, now that he’s not spending so much time on the high seas, surfing is back in his life.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

