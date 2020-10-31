Brian Kahn, briefly Sonoma County’s youngest-ever supervisor, dies in Montana at 73

Brian Kahn, a driven and insatiably curious citizen of the world who worked to uplift the human condition and for the blink of an eye was the youngest person ever to serve on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, died Thursday on a hunting trip with his wife in their adopted state of Montana.

Kahn’s love of nature and his urge to bring people together fueled his wide-ranging successes as a conservationist, public servant, candidate for Congress, documentary filmmaker, author and journalist, mediation-focused attorney, radio broadcaster and advocate for the environment, youth and the search for common ground. He was 73.

“He was a remarkable guy, a creative thinker and someone who was always looking for ways to improve the world,” said longtime friend Clay Clement, a Santa Rosa attorney.

Kahn and west Sonoma County’s Eric Koenigshofer both were in their 20s when they and the late Helen Rudee were elected to the Board of Supervisors in the late 1970s and constituted what was then a quite novel conservation-minded majority.

“He was a warm guy — and he was real,” Koenigshofer said. “He was very intelligent about sorting things out. He also had just a great, dry sense of humor. It was a pleasure working with him, and I learned a lot from him.”

Through the four years that Koenigshofer and Kahn, then both bachelors, co-led the county board with Rudee they were known variously as the Young Turks, the Youth Corps or, to their chagrin, the K-K Boys.

Friend, fellow attorney and former Congressman Doug Bosco of Santa Rosa said of Kahn, “My image of him will always be of the good-looking, brash young guy who turned our crusty old Board of Supervisors upside down many years ago.”

All his life an avid outdoorsman, Kahn began the day Thursday with his wife and former Sonoma Valley resident Sandra Dal Poggetto at a friend’s deer-hunting cabin outside the central Montana town of Lewistown. The couple lived since 1989 in Helena, about 200 miles west of the cabin.

On Thursday Kahn and Dal Poggetto ventured separately from the cabin, staying in touch by cellphone. Their son, Dylan Kahn of Oregon, said his father took a walk and returned to the cabin before his mother did.

She walked in to find Kahn on the floor, lifeless. Dylan Kahn, 32, said it appears his father suffered heart failure possibly related to Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed more than a dozen years ago.

Dylan Kahn said the disease progressed only slowly in his father, who even recently was active though “a bit more frail and wobbly than he used to be.”

The depth and breadth of Brian Kahn’s life experiences, interests and achievements were stunning. Having grown up mostly in Sonoma Valley, he became a varsity boxer at UC Berkeley, then stepped up to lead the team when the coach died during a match.

Well read and drawn to conservation and generally progressive politics, Kahn became an attorney and then a district representative for late Santa Clara legislator John Vasconcellos.

Few people in Sonoma County had heard of Kahn when, in early 1976, then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to fill the 1st District seat on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors vacated by Ig Vella, who’d resigned to become manager of the Sonoma County Fair.

The day Kahn was sworn in he was barely 29, making him the youngest person ever to serve on the five-person panel responsible for directing all functions of the County of Sonoma. His term was to expire at the end of 1976.

He ran for a full, four-year term, and he won. He was sworn in the same day as fellow election victors Koenigshofer, then just 26, and Rudee, a 58-year-old veteran of the Santa Rosa School Board.

The county board had its first woman ever, its first two 20-somethings and a rare liberal, pro-conservation majority.

Youngsters Kahn and Koenigshofer saw eye-to-eye on most issues, but not all. Perhaps most notably, Kahn took heat from some environmentalists for his support of the construction of Warm Springs Dam in the hills between Healdsburg and the coast.

Kahn was just shy of 30 when his colleagues elected him chairman of the board in 1978. The following year he made a dramatic announcement: he would not run for another term and instead would seek the Democratic Party nomination to oppose Don Clausen, the Republican from Humboldt County who for nearly 20 years had represented the North Coast in Congress.

Kahn lost the June 1980 primary to fellow Democrat Norma Bork, who then lost the general election to incumbent Clausen. That December, both Kahn and Koenigshofer stepped down from the Board of Supervisors.

In a profile in The Press Democrat, reporter and now Executive Editor Catherine Barnett wrote that the pair had “worked together to squelch growth in rural areas, nettling developers accustomed to pro-business supervisors.”