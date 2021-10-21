Subscribe

Brickmaiden Breads in Point Reyes Station for sale

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 21, 2021, 3:11PM
A beloved Point Reyes Station bakery has gone up for sale after its longtime owner decided to step back from the business.

Brickmaiden Breads and the property itself are in need of new ownership for the first time since the bakery opened over two decades ago. Owner Celine Underwood announced the sale Sunday in a Facebook post.

“Changes are ahead,” she wrote. “As owner and founding baker I am ready to step down and make space for new talent and maybe take a bit of a rest before seeking the next adventure.”

The 4th Street property is being listed at $1.35 million and includes the two-story building that houses the business, an adjacent bakehouse and a backyard garden, said property broker Lynsey Kayser.

The business itself is for sale for $450,000, according to restaurant broker Ryn Longmaid.

Underwood opened Brickmaiden Breads, which focuses on sourdough bread and pastries, in October 2000.

“We are at a high point where all the dedication and hard work of so many have made this business a success, and with gratitude I will be saying a bittersweet farewell,” Underwood wrote in the post. “Until then we will be working round the clock to bring all of this deliciousness to you each day.”

