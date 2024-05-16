• Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

• SOS: Survivors of Suicide bereavement support group for adults 25 and older by Buckelew Programs, meets virtually the second and fourth Wednesday every month, 7-8:30 p.m. For the Zoom link, call/email 415-444-6000 or SOSinfo@Buckelew.org .

• Youth Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group for ages 14-24, meets virtually second and fourth Tuesday every month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. by Buckelew Programs and the Felton Institute. Register and get the Zoom link at bit.ly/4atSS6x .

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide:

• Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists: recamft.org

• National Alliance on Mental Illness/Sonoma County, provides support groups and resources for families and individuals affected by mental health challenges: 866-960-6264

These local, state and national contacts are available to help with various crises:

The owner of a prominent Sonoma County winery is accused of sexually assaulting his sister over years when they were children, according to a lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court.

Hilary McKean accused Mark Hanson, a successful investor-turned vintner as part owner of Windsor’s high-end Bricoleur Vineyards, of childhood sexual abuse including assault, choking, forced masturbation and other crimes over a six-year period in the 1970s.

McKean filed the lawsuit in March, but Hanson’s name stayed sealed until last month. The lawsuit was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hanson has denied the allegations.

“Hilary has fabricated and invented details with the sole intention of portraying me in the most damaging way in an attempt to extort significant money from me,” he said in a statement provided by a spokesperson, Sam Singer.

McKean alleges the abuse started when she was eight years old when the family moved into a new home where her bedroom and her brother’s were set away from their parents and younger sister. She accused Hanson of entering her room at night to abuse her over the next six years.

According to the lawsuit, McKean repressed memories of the assaults, but they left lingering psychological and physical scars that include severe anxiety, depression, nightmares and “tissue, muscle and organ damage and bruising.”

Memories of the assaults surfaced in 2022. McKean is bringing the lawsuit under laws that allow sexual assault victims to take legal action within five years of the moment in which they recognize harm was inflicted on them.

“It takes a long time for any child, any survivor, to process what’s happened to them and to name it,” Micha Star Liberty, one of McKean’s attorneys, told The Press Democrat, and “when were talking about familial relations or incest its even more complicated.”

California law allows sexual assault victims five years to take action with the clock beginning “once the survivor understands what happened and understands and feels harmed by the behavior,” she said.

McKean was out of the country and could not immediately be reached for an interview, Liberty said.

In his statement, Hanson called the allegations “invented memories.”

“It is hard to believe that an individual who led such a long and successful professional career as my sister Hilary, who frequently spoke about female empowerment, would have kept events of the magnitude of these allegations suppressed for five decades,” he wrote.

“Conveniently, these invented ‘memories’ have ‘surfaced’ to take advantage of the state’s statute of limitations,” Hanson wrote. He described his sister as someone who had pursued “unconventional” therapies for ongoing mental health issues and mocked her self-portrayal as a spiritual healer and “clairvoyant.”

The lawsuit initially named her brother only as John Doe. But McKean and her attorneys sought a judge’s approval to name Hanson by showing they had evidence to support their case, Liberty said.

Liberty, who specializes in sexual abuse and human trafficking cases, said she and her clients seek to unveil the names of the accused abusers in every such case.

“Part of the process for (McKean) is a catharsis that comes with telling her story,” she said. “It is important for everyone to be held accountable.”

Hanson owns Bricoleur Vineyards with his wife and daughter, Sarah Hanson Citron, who is the face of the winery. Citron cites the inspiration of her great-grandfather, the famed winemaker Pietro Carlo Rossi.

In his statement, Hanson said his sister’s allegations come as Citron battles breast cancer. The allegations are “painful” for him and his family, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @AndrewGraham88