Bridge the Blue rally in Santa Rosa supports police

Rebekah Citlau is a big believer in supporting law enforcement, but she also thinks it’s vital to bring the nation together through healthy, constructive debate about racism and bigotry.

“I support All Black Lives, and all the voices that encompass our racial and political history,” Citlau said at a pro-police rally Saturday in downtown Santa Rosa. “We have to come together. ... I believe in Martin Luther King’s dream. It’s the content of our character and not the color of our skin.”

Citlau, a Sonoma County resident, was one of 35 people who showed up at the “Bridge the Blue” rally in Old Courthouse Square, one of a series of rallies organized Saturday in 14 California cities and across the country to demonstrate support for law enforcement. Bridge the Blue, a Texas nonprofit founded in 2017, aims to “awaken the silent majority” and unite police and the people they serve. The rallies culminated with a live streaming event Saturday afternoon that featured educational programs.

In Santa Rosa, the all-white crowd wore blue and waved American flags and placards during the rally, which most people found out about at the last minute on Facebook. It was held against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has called for defunding police departments.

“We are not against Black lives at all. One does not cancel out the other,” said Betty, a Petaluma woman who declined to give her last name. “We are simply supporting the police. ... I don’t think people understand what would happen (if police departments were defunded). It’s not very well thought through.”

A group of Black Lives Matter supporters also gathered at Courthouse Square about a half hour after the 11 a.m. rally got underway. Christopher Beasley, who was on his way to buy food for a family barbecue, stopped his car when he saw the flags and angrily confronted the police supporters. Gradually, a group of 10 other BLM supporters joined behind him.

“I came up a little passionate,“ the Santa Rosa man said. ”I’m passionate about all that’s happening. Every other week, another Black man and woman are dead for no reason.“

Initial interaction between the two groups was loud and tense, but after the police supporters engaged the BLM supporters in serious discussion, the tone softened and civility reigned.

“It went from a one-way conversation to a two-way conversation,” said Beasley, who is Black. “And that’s where everything starts.”

Lisa Landrus, a Santa Rosa woman who attended the Bridge the Blue rally, hosts a Neighborhood Watch program for Montgomery Village and is also a member of Citizens for Action Now Sonoma County, a nonpartisan group that supported the rally.

“We are concerned citizens who are trying to be heard,” she said. “It started with the homeless, and we wanted the homeless to be taken care of. I’m here because I’m supporting the police. It’s terrible what’s happened to this country.”

Landrus attended Santa Rosa’s Citizen Police Academy, where she witnessed firsthand the aptitude and compassion of local law officers.

“We have one of the highest trained police forces in the nation,“ Landrus said. ”They are trained in de-escalation through peaceful negotiation, sensitivity and how to deal with mental health issues.“

A Santa Rosa Police Department patrol car drove through the square during the rally, then parked on Fourth Street on the opposite side of the square until it was over. Police Sgt. Patricia Seffens said officers had received reports of verbal disturbances.

“The police were not participating in this event,” she said. “We came down to make sure both sides stayed safe.”

