Brief heat wave could set Bay Area records today

Folks wearing shorts and carrying coolers were descending on Monte Rio Beach Thursday morning as a one-day heat wave was expected to bring the warmest temperatures so far this year and possibly set records in Sonoma County and the Bay Area.

“I thought people worked during the week,” Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said, watching the beach parking lot start to fill up at 11 a.m.

The thermometer on his porch had read 82 degrees.

With the mouth of the Russian River closed by nature at Jenner, there was plenty of water for swimming at Monte Rio, but most beachgoers opt to simply soak up the sun, Baxman said.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory warning of temperatures in 80s and 90s from Cloverdale down to Big Sur, thanks to a high pressure system over the state.

The heat wave will run through early afternoon on the coast and into the evening inland throughout the region, the advisory said, recommending people consume water or sports drinks, apply sunscreen, wear light-colored clothing and avoid outdoor activities until 6 p.m.

In Santa Rosa, the temperature was expected to peak in the 89 to 91-degree range Thursday, said Brian Garcia, a weather service meteorologist.

“We’re watching like hawks here right now,” he said about 11 a.m. “It’s a matter of how hot it can get today before the onshore flow kicks in.”

With ocean temperatures in the low to mid-50s, wind off the water will cool Sonoma County’s coast today and bring relief inland overnight, Garcia said.

Cooler air blows in as the high pressure system shifts to the east, giving way to a low pressure system, he said.

Santa Rosa’s Thursday overnight low is expected to be 51 degrees, followed by a high of 82 on Friday, 78 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Showers are likely Monday with a high of 60 degrees, representing a 30-degree swing over five days.

Sonoma County could get one- to two-tenths of an inch of precipitation, Garcia said.

“Here it is, only the beginning of April,” Fire Chief Baxman said, watching sun worshippers arrive on the sand in Monte Rio.

The region shattered a 96-year heat record last month when Santa Rosa hit 89 degrees on March 22, marking another unseasonably warm break in what tends be a cooler time of the year for the North Bay.

One hot day is not as big a concern as the ongoing dry air that continues to draw moisture out of vegetation that fuels a wildfire once it is ignited, said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, who oversees Sonoma County.

In the wake of a dry winter, wildfire conditions in the county are now what they would normally be like in mid-June, he said.

While Sonoma County got a deluge of rain during the fall, including a record-breaking 7.83 inches in Santa Rosa on Oct. 24, the city has seen just 2.15 inches of rain since Jan. 1, with nearly half of it on March 28, according to the National Weather Service.

The 21-acre Alpine fire that broke out March 1 in a remote area above Alpine Terrace in Monte Rio is an indicator of the how dry dead forest fuels are in west county, Nicholls said.

Firefighters remained at the fire scene for two weeks to make sure the blaze was extinguished, he said.

The county is now at a “moderate risk” of wildfires, Nicholls said.

Rain on Monday would be welcome but won’t make much difference unless more precipitation is forthcoming, he said.

