‘Bring Terra Home’: Vigil on Saturday will spotlight missing Santa Rosa woman

The foster mother of a Santa Rosa woman who disappeared a little over a year ago has organized a candlelight vigil Saturday to keep Terra Trunick’s name in the public eye.

The vigil, to be held at Finley Park, 2060 W College Ave. in Santa Rosa, was originally set for earlier this month, one year since Trunick went missing, but a death in Trunick’s biological family led to a postponement, according to vigil planner Kimberly Mapes, 58, of Oakdale.

“We just want people to remember Terra,” Mapes said. “We would really like to have the public come out and support us.”

The vigil will also honor four other women who have disappeared between Napa, Cloverdale and Ukiah since mid-December.

The family will provide some candles, but asks that people who have candles bring them since about 150 are expected to attend. Mapes may not be in attendance due to COVID-19, but her husband, Jim, will be there to join Trunick’s ex-fiancee, Chris Prior.

Prior, 28, shares a son with Trunick and spearheaded the search along with Mapes.

The couple lost their son in 2017 to Sonoma County Child Protective Services when they couldn’t stay clean. The boy, Brayden, was adopted by a family in summer 2020 when he was 4 years old. Prior has since been sober, but Trunick, 28, was still addicted to fentanyl at the time she went missing, Mapes said.

Trunick was last seen Jan. 11, 2021, on the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, near Yolanda Avenue, according to Santa Rosa police, who previously sought the public’s help in finding her.

In September 2021, the Mapes family hired Armorous, a private investigative firm based in Windsor. The firm, staffed mostly by retired Sonoma County law enforcement officers, is working on several leads and is trying to raise public awareness.

“With this vigil, we’re hoping to connect with a broader audience,” said Craig Guydan, director of investigations for Armorous. “We’d like to speak to anyone who has information.”

Guydan pointed out there is a large cash reward available for information leading to information regarding Trunick’s disappearance. A tip line has been established at 855-411-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous.

“We’re working very closely with the Santa Rosa Police Department and we hope to produce a result here pretty soon,” Guydan said.

Trunick, one of nine children, led a troubled life. She was placed in foster care when she was 4. She had lived with two different families before moving in with the Mapes family when she was 15. After initially taking her in on an emergency basis, they became licensed foster parents in order to take custody of the teenager.

Trunick had moved to Santa Rosa to try to connect with her biological family, Mapes said, which is where she met Prior.

The private investigation was partially paid for with a $20,000 donation from Mapes’ former employer, Richard Mulholland, but there is a need for funds to allow the probe to go forward. A GoFundMe page has been established at bit.ly/3FPdmXW. As of Friday, it has raised $2,765 of its $5,000 goal. A Facebook page for the event has been set up at bit.ly/33ZZs7R. Those who attend will also be asked to donate.

The yearlong investigation has been a challenge, but Trunick is “worth every minute,” Mapes said. “And I’ll be there till we find her.”

