British Museum director resigns after worker fired for theft

LONDON — Just days after the British Museum announced it had fired an employee who was suspected of looting its storerooms and selling items on eBay, the museum’s director announced Friday he was resigning, effective immediately.

Hartwig Fischer, a German art historian who had led the world-renowned institution since 2016, said in a news release he was leaving the post at a time “of the utmost seriousness.”

Fischer, 60, said it was “evident” that under his leadership, the museum did not adequately respond to warnings that a curator may be stealing items. “The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director,” Fischer said.

A few hours after Fischer’s resignation, the museum announced that its deputy director, Jonathan Williams, had also “agreed to voluntarily step back from his normal duties” until an investigation into the thefts was complete.

Trouble has been brewing at the British Museum since it announced last week that items had been stolen from its collection. The museum did not say how many objects were taken or how valuable they were. But it said the missing, stolen or damaged pieces included “gold jewelry and “gems of semiprecious stones and glass” dating from as far back as the 15th century B.C.

Ever since, a stream of revelations around the museum’s handling of the thefts undermined Fischer’s position. On Tuesday, The New York Times and the BBC published emails showing he had downplayed concerns raised by Ittai Gradel, a Denmark-based antiquities dealer, about potential thefts.

The unfolding drama was also watched closely in countries that are seeking the return of pieces in the British Museum’s vast collection, which includes more than 8 million items, many from Britain’s former colonies. Lawmakers in Greece and Nigeria used the thefts as an opportunity to call for the return of contested artifacts.

The turmoil has come at “a very bad moment,” said Charles Saumarez Smith, a former director of the Royal Academy of Arts, in London. The British Museum is expected to announce a major renovation project that The Financial Times has reported will cost 1 billion pounds, or about $1.26 billion, and the current uncertainty could make fundraising much more difficult, he said.