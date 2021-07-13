British parachutist crashes through roof of Atascadero home

The residents of a family home in Atascadero, Calif. weren't at home last Tuesday afternoon, which was fortunate as that's when a British parachutist crashed through their roof and landed in their kitchen.

"The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries," the Atascadero Police Department said in a statement. "Atascadero Emergency Dispatch received multiple reports on a parachutist who fell without a full chute deployment in the 9500 block of Via Cielo. Atascadero Fire and Police responded to the area and located the parachutist who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence."

An investigation revealed a parachute failed to fully deploy during a group training at nearby National Guard post Camp Roberts. The man, a British soldier, somehow sustained only "moderate" injuries.

Images show the parachutist still attached to his harness, surrounded by roof tiles and other wreckage as he lay stunned on the kitchen floor.

"I was in shock. I'm like, what?" neighbor and registered nurse Rose Martin told local news station KSBY. She said neighbors banged on her door after seeing the parachutist spiral through the air.

"So I ran in to make sure he was okay and I checked on him, and his eyes were open but I wasn't sure if there were any injuries. I didn't want anyone to move him," Martin said. "It's a miracle in my estimation, really. I mean, who lands like that without a parachute and lives?"

According to the Atascadero Police Department, authorities treated the man's injuries and assisted in the transportation of the individual to the hospital.

"We are grateful that the parachutist received only moderate injuries and that no other persons suffered injury," police said.

SFGATE reached out to the U.K. Special Air Service (SAS) for comment but had not heard back at time of publication.