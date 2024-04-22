A chance encounter between Brock Purdy and Bay Area TV news anchor Sara Donchey resulted in the San Francisco 49ers quarterback saving her life, Purdy said this week.

Back in February, Purdy filmed a John Deere tractor ad near Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco. Donchey, who is an anchor for KPIX, was walking by with her dog when she was startled by the quarterback.

"I suddenly heard Brock scream, 'Coyote!'" Donchey recounted on KPIX. "And I turned around and saw the biggest coyote I've ever seen sneaking up behind me and my dog."

Purdy's shouts scared off the coyote, sparing Donchey and her dog from a potentially dangerous wildlife encounter. Although some expressed doubts about the serendipitous rescue, Purdy confirmed on the "Pat McAfee Show" this week that the scene did play out as she described.

"I can't believe that was a real thing," Purdy said. "She walked by and, sure enough, she says she's a news anchor. And I'm like, dude, I just saved a news anchor's life from getting eaten by a coyote. It's real, man. I can confirm it."

The coyote had a "long tail" like a "mini-wolf," Purdy said. "That thing went running off," he added. "That could have been an ugly day on the shoot, but we saved her."

Although Purdy was surprised to learn coyotes live in San Francisco, they're quite widespread, especially in open spaces like Bernal Heights Park. Coyotes are native to the region, and their population is rebounding in the city. About 100 coyotes are believed to reside in San Francisco currently.

Contrary to popular belief, coyotes don't subsist on small pets found in residential backyards. A recent study of coyotes' diets found cats very rarely made it on the menu.

Donchey was slightly more realistic about the rescue on KPIX.

"One of the film crew guys said, 'Hey, Brock Purdy saved your life,'" Donchey said. "Not exactly, but it's a good story to tell."