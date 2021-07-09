Broiler fire in Mendocino County now 100% contained

Fire officials on Friday said they have achieved 100% containment on the three-day-old 80-acre wildfire that destroyed three homes and six outbuildings in Redwood Valley.

Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Chief Don Dale said the blaze, dubbed the Broiler fire, didn’t have any major flare ups overnight, so they are just mopping up areas of concern to avoid flying embers.

A high temperature Thursday of 103 degrees and an hour-long burst of 15 mph wind gusts had crews concerned, he said, “The wind factor is very dangerous for everyone out here.”

Crews will be working all weekend to put hot spots out, Dale said.

The fire, which is west of Highway 101 in Mendocino County, forced 250 people to evacuate after it began around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone was allowed to return to their homes by Wednesday night.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.