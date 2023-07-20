Broken hydrant unleashes geyser of water in Larkfield

People in the neighborhood took advantage of the street’s water woes while the fire department worked to shut off the hydrant.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 20, 2023, 2:25PM
Updated 3 hours ago

A geyser of water shot dozens of feet into the air in Larkfield Thursday after a fire hydrant was apparently sheared by a pickup truck.

The Sonoma County Fire District worked to shut off the water at the hydrant on Corbett Circle, but not before a thirsty pup by the name of Rusty lapped up a mouthful.

Rusty was joined by people in the neighborhood who also took advantage of the water emergency by dipping their toes in the overflow or filling up jugs to water their plants.

