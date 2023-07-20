A geyser of water shot dozens of feet into the air in Larkfield Thursday after a fire hydrant was apparently sheared by a pickup truck.

The Sonoma County Fire District worked to shut off the water at the hydrant on Corbett Circle, but not before a thirsty pup by the name of Rusty lapped up a mouthful.

Rusty was joined by people in the neighborhood who also took advantage of the water emergency by dipping their toes in the overflow or filling up jugs to water their plants.