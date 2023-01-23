At the Storage King USA on Dutton Meadow in Santa Rosa on Jan. 12, the rows of storage containers were strewn with trash, remnants of contents that once filled some of the now-empty units with pried open locks and doors ajar.

One door was ripped completely off its hinges, and in another part of the lot, a large hole was cut in the fence encircling the property.

It didn’t take long to run into someone grappling with the string of break-ins at the facility, where people say basic security and communication from management has been lacking for weeks.

Koop Ferwerda had arrived the day before to find “everything of value” gone from his storage unit ― laptops and other electronics, a circular saw, e-bikes and more. That day, he was picking through what was left, mostly old holiday decorations and the like, that a 1-800-JUNK truck was arriving to cart off.

Echoing others there that day and hundreds of Nextdoor comments, Facebook posts and Yelp and Google reviews, he told me that in the past month, the security gate had been repeatedly left open and was even broken for a time around the holidays.

Worse still, there’d been no notice or warning from the company about any of the widespread thefts on-site, everyone I spoke to said.

“The staff here didn’t let anybody know,” Ferwerda told me, noting the only communication he’s received is an automated text about his scheduled rental payment.

Though the gate was fixed, he was discouraged to see no clear signs of any new additional security measures.

“They haven’t done anything to protect anybody’s stuff at all,” he said. “Might as well put a sign that says ‘free sh-t.’”

“It’s been complete anarchy here,” another renter Gerry Mello said outside his storage locker. “This is irresponsible. There hasn’t been anyone to talk to.”

Mellow’s unit was safe. A friend’s, however, was raided. Earlier in the week, to better protect his property and with no confidence in management, Mellow put screws into the door’s top and bottom. He removed the lock in the hopes the locker would look empty or abandoned.

Sharon McDaniel found out about the break-ins before anything of hers was stolen through a NextDoor post.