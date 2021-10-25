Subscribe

Broken water main closes Santa Rosa residential street

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2021, 3:33PM
A residential street in Santa Rosa will be closed for the rest of Monday while crews repair a broken water main.

The damage was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Chanate Road, between Terra Linda and Murdock drives, the city reported Monday afternoon.

The cause of the break hasn’t been identified. Three homes lost water until service was restored around 6 a.m.

Repairs are expected to continue through Monday evening and access to the area is closed on Chanate at the intersection of Humboldt Street.

The area will be accessible to those living within the closure, but other motorists will be redirected.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

