Brown Sugar Kitchen, Marin Brewing and more Bay Area restaurants that closed in January

The start of 2022 saw more restaurant closures that included several big names.

Among them was Brown Sugar Kitchen, owned by celebrity chef Tanya Holland. Brown Sugar Kitchen had a 15-year run in Oakland, and though quite popular with locals, it wasn't enough to keep the lights on for the long haul. Holland told SFGATE that the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge factor in her decision to shutter, but there were other issues, too.

"I mean, it's COVID, but it's also what's happening in Oakland right now ... with all the empty offices and storefronts," Holland said. "I'm between some boarded-up retail spaces, and none of the office spaces are occupied, so there's not traffic."

In nearby Berkeley, Bette's Oceanview Diner, known for its decadent, fluffy pancakes and other breakfast staples, permanently closed after nearly 40 years. Owner Manfred Kroening shared that his decision was made because he was looking forward to retiring, but the restaurant lease was set to expire in the summer.

See the list of other notable Bay Area restaurants that closed in January below. For a list of December 2021 closures, see our roundup.

Chef Tanya Holland's Brown Sugar Kitchen and Town Fare

Celebrity chef Tanya Holland permanently closed her soul food restaurant, Brown Sugar Kitchen, after nearly 15 years in Oakland, as first reported by Oaklandside. "When you're not fully resourced for decades, it adds up," Holland told SFGATE. "I hung in there as long as I could. I fought the resistance probably a lot longer than I should have."

In addition to Brown Sugar Kitchen, chef Holland will step down from her other restaurant, Town Fare, at the Oakland Museum of California, as first reported by Eater SF. Holland's reasons for stepping away from Town Fare are unclear, but according to Eater, the museum will keep the restaurant name and some of its menu items.

Bette's Oceanview Diner

Bette's Oceanview Diner, one of Berkeley's most iconic restaurants, permanently closed in mid-January, as first reported by Berkeleyside. On the business website, owner Manfred Kroening shared that he was looking to retire after nearly 40 years. Manfred told Berkeleyside that since the death of his wife and business' namesake, Bette Kroening, operating the diner had become increasingly difficult.

Ca' Momi Osteria

The owners of Napa based Ca'-Momi Osteria announced on their website that they would permanently close their restaurant given the challenges of operating a business, even before the pandemic. "We weathered economic downturns, earthquakes, fires, unreal labor shortages and a pandemic ... until we had to decide our health, and what's left of our mental sanity, need to matter too," the message read. Owners Valentina Guolo-Migotto, Dario De Conti and Stefano Migotto opened Ca' Momi Osteria back in 2015.

Daughter's Diner

Just a year after owners Keven and Justyna Wilson opened Daughter's Diner, the North Oakland restaurant has shuttered. Justyna told SFGATE that the reason behind the closure was due to the challenges of opening and operating a restaurant during the pandemic, especially as variants of concern proved to be a challenge. She said that last December, several reservations were canceled as concerns over the omicron variant grew.

Dragon Gate Bar & Grille

Dragon Gate Bar & Grille announced its permanent closure on Facebook after nearly eight years in Oakland, as first reported by Eater. It might not be the end for the well-loved business. Dragon Gate Bar & Grille shared on Facebook that it is currently looking for a new location.

Family Cafe

The North Beach Japanese restaurant, which first opened in 2019, closed in late January, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.) Co-owner Jessica Furui told the Chronicle that "business wasn't financially healthy due to inconsistencies created by the pandemic."

Hermitage Brewing

After 13 years in San Jose, Hermitage Brewing has closed its doors, as first reported by the Mercury News. Specific reasons behind the closure are unclear.

Luka's Taproom & Lounge

Popular Oakland staple Luka's Taproom & Lounge has closed after 18 years. Co-owner Rick Mitchell told Berkeleyside the reason behind the closure was due to a significant rent increase from his landlord. Mitchell explained his remarks further in an interview with SFGATE and said, "I just thought if I accepted his terms, which was my only option, I was pretty much living in indentured servitude. I mean, it was more responsible to just close it down based on my other options."

Marin Brewing Company

Popular Marin Brewing Company shuttered Jan. 31 after 33 years in business, following financial struggles throughout the pandemic. "It's a whole bunch of things coming together at the same time, but probably the biggest thing I would say is COVID," Brendan Moylan, managing owner of Marin Brewing, told SFGATE. Moylan's Brewery and Restaurant in Novato will remain open.

Nordic House

The 59-year-old East Bay marketplace shuttered last month after first announcing its closure three years earlier. "Unfortunately, our import laws are just too strict, which makes it impossible for a small store like ours to survive," owner Pia Klausen told Berkeleyside in 2019.

Salvage Hausu

The vegan sushi restaurant in Oakland's Jack London Square closed Jan. 26, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The business, which began as a pop-up in 2019, shared the announcement on Instagram.