Brush fire forces evacuations in Bennett Valley

Santa Rosa and Sonoma County firefighters were battling a vegetation fire in Bennett Valley Wednesday night that prompted evacuations of nearby homes.

The fire was reported to authorities at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of Bennett Valley Road and Bennett View Drive on the northeast side of Taylor Mountain.

Residents on Bennett View Drive, Mt. Taylor Drive, Fable Court and Raymonde Way needed to evacuate immediately, a notice from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were knocking on doors in the area and driving with their patrol cars’ hi-lo sirens activated to warn residents to leave the area, according to police radio chatter about the incident.

The fire was contained at about 9:37 p.m. and no further evacuations were needed, according to police dispatch reports.

