Brush fire in Lower Lake leads to 200 home evacuations

A fire that erupted Saturday afternoon near homes between Lower Lake and Mount Konocti in Lake County has burned about 25 acres, authorities say.

Fire engines have been staged in the areas of Black Oak Drive and along Panoramic Drive, waiting to battle the blaze once it gets there, according to fire dispatch traffic.

At least 200 homes have been evacuated.

Authoritiesnare calling it the Point Fire because it is north of Point Lakeview Road, south of Kaweah Road, east of Arapaho Road and Soda Bay Road, west of Sunrise Drive, Island Drive and Wheeler Drive according to @CA Fire Scanner on Twitter.

Multiple air tankers and two helicopters have been sent to stop the flames, which are burning in an area dominated by dry brush that hasn’t burned for decades.

No Lake County fire or sheriff’s authorities immediately responded to Press Democrat requests for information, but our journalists are monitoring the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

