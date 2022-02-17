Buckelew Programs offers crisis support for North Bay residents

If you need help: 1-855-587-6373 or buckelew.org/services/suicide-prevention

Bucklew Programs is a 501c(3) non-profit organization. Buckelew Programs' mission is to promote recovery, resilience and hope by providing behavioral health and support services that enhance quality of life.

If you ever find yourself hopeless, if you ever feel irreparably despondent, if you ever get to the point where you’re contemplating ending it all, rest assured that counselors affiliated with Buckelew Programs have your back.

These specially trained mental health professionals are the ones who answer the phone when you call the suicide crisis hotline from anywhere in the North Bay.

The hotline offers 24/7, free and confidential crisis support for callers having thoughts of suicide, as well as friends and family worried about loved ones who may be experiencing suicidal ideation. Buckelew also supports the community at large by helping those with mental health issues who may or may not be considering suicide.

In short, the work saves dozens of lives each month, and hundreds of lives a year.

These are a small fraction of the services the organization provides, according to executive director Chris Kughn. When Buckelew isn’t providing services directly, the organization helps manage treatment or serves as a liaison between other agencies that can.

“We receive individual referrals from county behavioral health departments and provide A-to-Z support,” Kughn said. “Basically, we exist to make life easier for these people and their families.”

The nonprofit’s operating budget for 2021-2022 is around $16.2 million.

Services help take care of the community

Buckelew Programs provides so many different services for adults and children in the North Bay.

Some of the services include managing supported housing and employment for people living with mental illness, supporting family members of those with mental health challenges, providing outpatient counseling, administering substance use treatment, conducting outreach, spearheading education, and, of course, offering suicide prevention.

As Kughn explained it, the organization also operates a 10-bed crisis residential facility.

Perhaps the biggest news in recent months has been Buckelew’s involvement with inRESPONSE, the multiinstitutional program designed to treat mental health incidents like medical crises, not criminal ones. The program went live January 11.

The inRESPONSE team is comprised of the Santa Rosa Police and fire departments, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Catholic Charities, Humanidad Therapy & Education Services, and Sonoma County Behavioral Health that respond to emergency calls with a mental-health-first approach.

Buckelew works to coordinate them all and oversees a team that can respond to incidents immediately for 10 hours a day, seven days a week. It also provides “system navigators” to follow-up with people and their families to make sure they receive assistance, care and wraparound services following a call.

John Cregan, captain in the Special Services Division at SRPD, said these services disrupt what insiders call a “cycle of psychosis” that usually ends with individuals in repeated distress.

In some cases, these services involve escorting individuals to appointments and meetings.

“So far community support has been positive — they are excited to see non-police response to mental health crises,” said Cregan, who has sat on the board of the local NAMI chapter for years. “Even our name — inRESPONSE — shows we’re trying to do a better job of giving the community what it needs. This is a step on the road to serving the community better, and Buckelew plays a key role.”

Expanding across the North Bay

Buckelew began in 1970 as Buckelew Farms, Marin County’s first community-based 24-hour facility serving area residents with a mental illness.

At the time, people who were diagnosed with mental illness were placed out of county, where loved ones and family members couldn’t visit them.

Remote placements also made it difficult for patients to integrate into the community.

By opening a local facility for residents, Buckelew sought to change the dynamic, and it did. Over the next 30 years, the program quickly outgrew its homebase and expanded its coverage area into Sonoma and Napa counties.

In 2011, Buckelew added the Helen Vine Recovery Center to its continuum of services. The following year, FSA Marin merged with Buckelew, creating one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the North Bay, and established a full and integrated continuum of mental health and addiction treatment.

Today Buckelew has offices across the North Bay, and works in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties. The organization also manages some services in Mendocino and Lake counties.

“Our evolution over time is rooted in our belief that people can and do recover from mental health and substance abuse challenges,” Kuhgn said. “So long as there are people in need, we will do what we can to help them.”