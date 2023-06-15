Sonoma County health officials said Wednesday they are handing over operation of the Orenda Center — the county’s lone residential alcohol and drug detox center for low-income residents — to Buckelew Programs.

Buckelew, headquartered in Novato, replaces the current operator, Drug Abuse Alternatives Center, or DAAC, which has operated the 10-bed facility for more than a dozen years. DAAC will continue to provide other behavioral health programs in the county.

“Buckelew is looking forward to working with Sonoma County as their new detox service provider,” Chris Kughn, Buckelew’s CEO, said in an email.

Kughn said that Buckelew has more than 20 years experience operating the Helen Vine Recovery Center in Marin County. “In addition, we hold a (state) DHCS license for residential treatment at Athena House, a women’s facility in Santa Rosa,” he wrote.

Tina Rivera, Sonoma County’s director of health services, said Buckelew’s selection to operate the Orenda Center was the result of a competitive bidding process.

She said in an email exchange that the annual value of the new Buckelew contract is the same as the current DAAC contract — $544,909 for the operation of 10 beds, plus county coverage of overages.

The DACC deal sunsets June 30.

“We are in the process of transitioning to Buckelew with little to no disruption in services depending on volume of need,” Rivera said in an email.

The financial details of Buckelew’s contract weren’t immediately available Wednesday.

Buckelew Programs is a key partner and primary contractor behind the city of Santa Rosa’s civilian inRESPONSE team, comprised of specialized mental health and medical professionals that are sent to certain emergency calls instead of police.

The move comes as a surprise to DAAC, said Michael O’Brien, DAAC’s new regional director who oversees programs in Sonoma County, including the Orenda detox program.

O’Brien said the county notified DAAC on May 31 that it was “canceling” its contract for the Orenda Center at the end of June. O’Brien said Wednesday that he has since been fielding a number of calls from local behavioral health providers asking where their clients will now receive detox care.

He said county officials told him Wednesday that “announcements are forthcoming, but they have no information at this time.”

DAAC, which is a branch of San Rafael-based Center Point DAAC, operates a number of other behavioral health programs in Sonoma County. O’Brien said DAAC also provides perinatal treatment; a narcotics treatment program for methadone and Suboxone; outpatient services, including for adolescents and adults; and programs for individuals involved with drug court, child protective services and federal probation clients.

O’Brien said all of DAAC’s staff of 10 full-time and three on-call employees at the Orenda detox center have been shifted into other positions with DAAC. “No one’s really losing their job,” he said.

The Orenda Center is located in east Santa Rosa on Neotomas Avenue. The county owns the facility and its equipment and used to operate the facility itself.

In the wake of the housing crisis and subsequent financial meltdown of 2008, county supervisors in 2010 voted to lay off nearly a dozen county employees at the detox facility and transfer the program to an outside provider.

O’Brien said DAAC had been operating it ever since.

Buckelew Programs, which was founded in 1970 with the creation of Buckelew Farms, Marin County’s first community-based, 24-hour facility for people with a mental illness. It operates mental health programs in Napa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino and Sonoma counties.

