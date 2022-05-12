Bucking a trend: Why many people are choosing Petaluma as their forever home

As Petaluma resident Beth McCarthy looks out the front window of her east Petaluma residence, she admiringly gazes at the pair of blue birds that have made a home in the box that her husband Dave set outside, contemplating their symbolism of joy and hope, and how they mirror her feelings about living in the town she calls home.

The McCarthys, who first lived in northeast Petaluma between 1997 to 2020, had decided to move to Boise, Idaho, at the start of the pandemic. But after a few months of living there, they became terribly homesick.

“We were driving home from grocery shopping and we passed this huge cemetery and I seriously said to my husband I don’t want to live here. I don’t want to be buried here. I don’t belong here,” said Beth, who is now a retired nurse of 30 years.

While the pandemic has spurred hype about a record number of residents leaving Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area, the McCarthys are just one example of many who have taken the opposite approach.

A common reason mentioned by all those interviewed in this article – Petaluma’s strong sense of community. It’s something that longtime local resident Bridget Lyons, who became a real estate agent in 2004 with Westgate Real Estate after nine years in the mortgage industry, also hears from her clients.

“The schools have a strong desirability factor, and the location and the weather,” Lyons said. “And we really are fortunate that there are so many diversified types of jobs that are here. And the people. You can’t put a price on the people.”

Sarah Ullman and Casey Gutting said the decision to move to Petaluma was “a mix of opportunity and intuition,” stemming from a spontaneous road trip up the Pacific coast when the pandemic hit. They chose to stay at Hotel Petaluma on a whim and instantly fell in love with the city’s atmosphere.

“The culture of this city is just so positive and so authentic that we really were like ‘this is what we were missing,’” said Gutting, who moved to Petaluma from the Hollywood area in mid-October with Ullman, his fiance, and their dog, Bowie. “After you’ve lived in L.A. for so long, you get a craving for good, genuine people. And that’s what we found here.”

Gutting is an East Coast transplant who assisted in Hollywood entertainment writing for more than a decade with shows like Disney’s “Hannah Montana,” FX’s “The Strain” and “Wilfred,” while Ullman is a Los Angeles native who found a career in marketing after college. Now the two have founded their Wine Country marketing business called 23nance, which they are able to run right from their apartment in the east side’s Artisan complex.

Their decision to stay in Petaluma came after a report released in January by the nonpartisan California Policy Lab suggested that more Californians were leaving their place of residence due to the pandemic. Sonoma County’s exit rate was up nearly 21% from the first quarter of 2020.

In Petaluma, 43 homes were sold between February 2021 and February 2022, according to CoreLogic data obtained from the city’s economic development department. But due in part to low inventory, the median cost of a home has reached $842,000, up from $605,000 — more than 39% in one year.

Patrick Leaper, a semi-retired East Bay Realtor who recently moved to Petaluma from Berkeley with his wife, Daryl, expects the economy to soon begin a new cycle to force a “downturn in real estate presence.”

“These 12 years of an unprecedented growth in value eventually has to turn down as it does historically for centuries,” Leaper said in a phone interview.

But Lyons projects that demand will continue to explode, keeping prices high.

“It’s been crazy off the charts for over seven years. We thought that with all the fires, that would slow things down, but it hasn’t. And I don’t see it slowing down,” said Lyons, who has sold at least 20 homes in Petaluma over the past two years. “The housing crisis we have is because people really love living here. And when people don’t leave, there’s an indication that people love staying. It doesn’t matter how many houses we build, there won’t be enough.”

Gutting and Ullman said, when they initially started looking for a place in Petaluma, even most apartment complexes reported they were near full capacity. So they made the quick move to their Artisan apartment when a complex manager said the space would be snatched by other prospective residents if they didn’t jump on the offer.

“I knew I always wanted to end up here somewhere,” Gutting said. “It’s beautiful all the time — rolling hills, mountains, you’ve got the ocean. It’s like everything you could ever want is here.”

