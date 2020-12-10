Bucking trend, newcomers claim leadership roles on Rohnert Park council

Rohnert Park formally welcomed three new city council members Tuesday night, selecting among them the next mayor and vice mayor to steer the city through ongoing difficulties tied to the pandemic while empowering the progressive platforms that propelled them into office.

Gerard Giudice, a longtime planning commissioner who prevailed last month in his second bid for a council seat, was named mayor, and fellow newcomer Jackie Elward was chosen as vice mayor. The appointments came after members of the outgoing council, including three departing incumbents, spoke of the need for the new council to collaborate for the benefit of Rohnert Park.

But moments later, in their first virtual meeting together, the new council quickly locked horns over the leadership posts, with incumbent councilwomen Pam Stafford and Susan Hollingsworth Adams coming out on the losing end. The longtime friends and political allies put each other up for the pair of posts, Stafford as mayor and Hollingsworth Adams as vice mayor.

Those votes both failed on a 2-3 margin, however, an immediate display of political strength by the incoming council majority, including newly elected Councilman Willy Linares.

The subsequent nominations in favor of Giudice and Elward each passed on a 5-0 vote.

“I want to start by saying how humbled and how honored I am to have the trust of our community and the opportunity to serve. I know change is always uncomfortable, and yet without it we can never truly grow,” Giudice, 58, said in prepared remarks. “This has not been an easy year, and our challenges will not magically go away on Dec. 31. We will meet these challenges together, not divided.”

Elward, 41, a nonprofit founder and elementary school recess supervisor, is the first Black woman to serve on the Rohnert Park City Council, and also appears to be the first person who grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo ever to achieve elected office in the United States. She thanked the prior council, including departing councilmen Jake Mackenzie and Joe Callinan, for leaving the city in a solid financial position, as well as for providing a smooth transition for her and her new colleagues.

“We have a lot of work to do. Unity will be our force,” Elward said. “We might not agree on everything, but we have a goal. Our goal is to make the city even more powerful and known throughout the world, not just here in the U.S.”

The pivot in Rohnert Park politics came about last month in the city’s inaugural round of district-based elections for seats on the City Council. Mackenzie and Callinan, with a combined 36 years of service on the council, were ousted in head-to-head races that were contested from the start — another bench mark moment in a city where previous at-large council races often failed to draw serious challengers.

Giudice beat Callinan and Elward topped Mackenzie, while the 36-year-old Linares — who grew up in the Sonoma Valley and is of Guatemalan descent — won his seat to represent some of the oldest parts of the city that also have the highest share of Rohnert Park’s Latino residents, which accounts for about 30% of the population.

“As a Latino, it is an honor for me to bring diversity to City Hall,” Linares said Tuesday, before directing some comments in Spanish to his young daughter. “I know that we can get along, as long as we embrace the fact that we are different. But in some way, deep in our hearts, we have the same goal, and that is to make Rohnert Park the best city that we can.”

The wins reflected the city’s changing makeup, with resonant pledges by the newcomers to diversify representation, address issues of police oversight, climate change and the city’s rising homeless population.

“I ran on a platform of listening, inclusion and respect. Those words were not just campaign slogans. They are some of the foundational values upon which I have built my life, and I ask that you all hold me to that standard,” said Giudice, co-owner of Sally Tomatoes restaurant and the Heirloom Cafe in Rohnert Park’s Sonoma Mountain Village.

The same meeting served as the official goodbye for Mackenzie, the city’s six-term senior incumbent and Callinan, the outgoing mayor and three-term councilman. Also departing was Gina Belforte, a three-year councilwoman who was unable to run for reelection due to the format of the new district boundaries and this year’s chosen election cycle.

Each was honored at the meeting by Rep. Mike Thompson, Sonoma County’s senior congressman, who was joined by Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, and county Supervisor David Rabbitt. Thompson had earlier read the names of the three council veterans into the Congressional Record, and each received recognition through resolution at the state and county levels.

“Every one of you are not only dedicated public servants who have done fantastic work, but you love your city and you love the people in your city,” Thompson said. “And every one of you recognized your successors. Especially now with what’s going on in our nation, the fact that you did that is both heartening and it’s a real positive shot in the arm to our democratic way of conducting ourselves in elections and in representation.”

Leadership changes also took hold this week in other cities across the county.

In Healdsburg, Councilwoman Evelyn Mitchell was chosen on Monday to serve as mayor in 2021, extending her role in a post that began after the sudden resignation this summer of Mayor Leah Gold. Councilman Ozzy Jimenez was selected as vice mayor.

In Sonoma, Councilman Logan Harvey will serve another year as mayor despite protest from Councilwoman Rachel Hundley, the vice mayor, who announced this week that she intends to resign next month while criticizing council leadership and decision making. Councilwoman Madolyn Agrimonti was named the city’s next vice mayor.

In Cotati, Councilman John C. Moore was named mayor and Councilman Mark Landman was selected vice mayor.

