Buckingham Palace staff member resigns over remarks to Black guest

LONDON — When Ngozi Fulani was invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday hosted by Camilla, the queen consort and wife of King Charles III, she did not expect to find herself being repeatedly questioned by a member of the household staff about where she was from.

Fulani, who is Black and was born in Britain, documented the exchange with the staff member, whom she identified as “Lady SH,” on Twitter. The encounter, in which the employee seemed unwilling to believe Fulani was British, rattled her, she said. And it left her with “mixed feelings” about the gathering, which was dedicated to raising awareness about violence against women and girls, showcasing Camilla’s involvement in this cause.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

“The rest of the event is a blur,” wrote Fulani, who runs a charitable group, Sistah Space, that helps women of African and Caribbean descent who are victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Less than 24 hours later, Buckingham Palace said the staff member had resigned and offered her “profound apologies for the hurt caused.” The BBC and London newspapers identified her as Susan Hussey, 83, a close friend of Queen Elizabeth II who served her for six decades as a lady-in-waiting and is godmother to Prince William. The palace did not confirm the staff member’s identity.

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details,” the palace said in a statement Wednesday. “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.”

In the account offered by Fulani on Twitter, the staff member first moved aside her hair so she could read her name tag.

“Where are you from?” she said the woman asked, pressing repeatedly when Fulani said she had been born in Britain and held British nationality. “No, but where do you come from, where do your people come from?”

When Fulani finally answered that her parents had immigrated to Britain in the 1950s, she said, the woman exclaimed, “I knew we’d get there in the end, you’re Caribbean!”

Fulani said she then pushed back, telling the woman she was of “African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.”