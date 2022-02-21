Budding young businesswomen

If you’ve already eaten your entire order of Girl Scout Cookies, there are more where they came from. More accurately, there were more when Junior Girl Scouts took their sales on the road in downtown Petaluma last week.

There are now 12 different flavors to choose from, including the newest offering this year of Adventurefuls™, described as a caramel flavored, brownie-like cookie.

Scouts participating in the cookie program can earn 26 different badges, including badges on managing money, marketing and giving back.

The Girl Scouts web site lists Thin Mints as their best-selling cookie.

Northern California Girl Scouts of all ages will be selling cookies online and in person, including at cookie booths, until March 27.