Buffalo shooting suspect was investigated for earlier threat

BUFFALO - As Buffalo mourned the 10 slaughtered in a mass shooting, authorities confirmed Sunday that the 18-year-old suspect, Payton Gendron, was investigated less than a year ago for making a threat at his high school.

New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy said that on June 8, 2021, investigators "responded to Susquehanna High School in Conklin, N.Y., to investigate a report that a 17-year-old student had made a threatening statement." The student was taken into custody under a provision of the state's mental health law "and transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation," the spokesman said.

"The information we have is he was there for a day and a half, was evaluated and then released at that point," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Gendron was not charged.

The teen, police were told, had made comments that raised concerns he might be planning to shoot people around the time of his high school graduation, according to law enforcement officials. Gramaglia, asked about the threat Sunday, offered this account: "From what I have, it was a generalized threat; not a specific threat made at a specific place or person."

Gendron allegedly drove from his home in Conklin to Buffalo on Saturday, donned full tactical gear and opened fire at a busy Tops Friendly Markets store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, shooting 13 in all, including a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard who tried to stop him. Gendron surrendered at the scene and was charged Saturday evening with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, federal and state law enforcement officials conducted searches at the accused gunman's home in the small town outside of Binghamton - about 200 miles from Buffalo - and investigators continued to pore over the killing scene, still roped with yellow police tape even as mourners gathered for a vigil across the street and a small memorial of flowers and pinwheels rose.

At the same time, the names of the dead began to emerge. There was Aaron Salter Jr., 55, the security guard who was killed while he engaged the shooter, hailed by Gramaglia as a "hero" who "went down fighting." There was Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of the city's retired fire commander, whose life's mission was caring for her aging husband in a nearby nursing home. There was Pearl Young, who fed the hungry and was a "faithful member" of the Church of God in Jesus, her pastor said in a tweet. And there was Katherine "Kat" Massey, 72, a civil rights and education activist.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, D, the city's first Black mayor, on Sunday called for "sensible gun control" to prevent mass shootings, decrying the accused gunman's white supremacist ideology that Brown said pushed him to drive across the state with the intent to "take as many Black lives as possible."

"I think the question that we need to ask ourselves: Are any residents safe in this country anywhere?" Brown said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Federal authorities have said they are pursuing the case as a racially motivated hate crime, meaning they may file federal civil rights charges in addition to the state murder charge that has been leveled against Gendron. In addition, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, D, said Sunday he may also pursue a domestic terrorism charge against Gendron, noting that racially motivated violence could trigger a New York law covering "domestic acts of terrorism motivated by race," which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The investigation is in its nascent stages, but two people close to the case, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk publicly, said investigators believe the gunman wrote a 180-page diatribe that laid out his reasoning for the attack, in which the author describes himself as a white supremacist and a terrorist. Officials said the gunman apparently wrote a racial slur on one of his weapons, as well as a coded reference to a slogan popular among white supremacists.

President Joe Biden opened his remarks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on Sunday with prayers for the victims of the "hate that remains a stain on the soul of America."

"A lone gunman armed with weapons of war and [a] hate-filled soul shot and killed 10 innocent people in cold blood at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon," Biden said. "Jill and I, like all of you, pray for the victims and their families and a devastated community."

Biden said the White House was in close contact with the Justice Department and noted that investigators there had already stated it was investigating the matter as a hate crime - what he called a "racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism." Biden spoke with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Sunday to offer his condolences and also reached out to the mayor.