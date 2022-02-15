Bull attacks 4 cyclists during Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield

Four off-road cyclists were attacked by a territorial bull during an off-road gravel ride event in Bakersfield over the weekend.

The "stupidly hard" Bianchi Rock Cobbler annual off-road cycle race promises dirt, thrills and "glorious, euphoric pain." Those promises came unfortunately true for four competitors who were charged by a bull while racing the gravel track on Saturday.

Two of the attacks were captured on video. In the first, the rider appears to approach the bull at speed from behind before the bull turns toward him, charging him twice.

The rider in the above attack, Tony Inderbitzin, later told the Cowboy State Daily, "I'm sore all over, mostly the neck from the second throw, I got whip-lashed ... The list of what doesn't hurt is my left arm and head."

A second video shows a separate, similar attack in the same race.

Fortunately, all cyclists reportedly hobbled away with no serious injuries.

The ride was started in 2013 and covers about 80 miles with an elevation gain of around 6,000 feet. The event's rider guide does warn that bees may be present on the course, but makes no mention of angry cattle.

A post on the Rock Cobbler's Facebook page last week previewing the event said, "Bewitching hour is upon us... Young bucks, single track trails and the ringmaster of the s—t show doing what he does?? God help us all between 84 degree temperatures and the 84 miles what could go wrong?"

Event organizer Sam Ames, who describes himself in the rider guide as "Self appointed Head Cobbler and Ring Master of the S—t Show," shared a video of the attack on Instagram on Sunday alongside the comment, "You mess with the bull, you get the horns. Literally."

"While we love our shenanigans at the event, this was not planned, we don't condone riding at or near bulls," Ames told SFGATE over email on Monday. "All riders involved are safe, unharmed if you can believe it and 2 of the 3 finished the ride and toasted beers. Rider safety is a top priority ... so while this is able to get some laughs, thankfully, we will review or modify our route as needed for next year."