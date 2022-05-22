Bull escapes Redding Rodeo, strikes 6 people in Northern California

A bull escaped the Redding Rodeo Friday night, leaping over a fence and striking six people in the process.

The escape occurred during the final section of the bull riding event at the popular Northern California rodeo. Video taken during the event shows a bull buck off its rider. It then jumped over an arena fence, hitting several people in its panic to break free. According to Redding Rodeo officials, the bull "ran out of the rodeo grounds and towards the contestant parking area" and was eventually corralled by livestock handlers "near the Sundial Bridge and immediately placed in a trailer." The distance from the Redding Rodeo Grounds to the Sundial Bridge is a little under half a mile.

Redding police told KRCR that five people suffered minor injuries and one person needed hospitalization. Enterprise High School student Jordan Greco, 15, told the Redding Record Searchlight that his left leg was "clipped" by the bull's horns as it escaped the rodeo grounds.

"Getting hit by a bull was an experience," Greco said. "To be honest I didn't feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping and I had to make split-second decisions."

Each year, Redding hosts one of California's most popular rodeos, often selling out over its 4-day run. This is the Redding Rodeo's 74th year.

"We wish the best to all those affected," Redding Rodeo officials said in a statement. "The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support."