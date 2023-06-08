In the agricultural hub of Sonoma County, where bovine roam free in pastures along rural roads and equestrian activities are a common sight, an appreciation of time-honored western customs lives on.

Starting around the 1960s, about a half-century after the horse-and-buggy days of the Old West, the county saw a resurgence of interest in rough-and-tumble rodeos and the daring cowboys who were foolhardy enough to climb atop a bucking bull or bronco. John Growney, an owner of a bull and horse stock company, noted that those performers who were bold enough to get on top of an uncooperative bull simply had “rodeo fever,” according to a July 3, 1980, article in The Press Democrat.

“Once you get it (‘rodeo fever’), you never get it out of your system,” added Dick Huff, Windsor resident and organizer of a Sebastopol rodeo, in the 1980 article.

With over 55 years of rodeo productions under its cowboy belt, the Russian River Rodeo — which returns on June 24-25 in Duncans Mills — has welcomed generations of horse enthusiasts, Western lovers and those with a bad case of rodeo fever.

The Russian River Rodeo Association began sponsoring the rodeo in 1965, when it was held in conjunction with Guerneville’s Stumptown Daze celebration, according to a May 18, 1969, article in The Press Democrat. The festivities included the crowning of the Rodeo Queen, “cowboy breakfasts,” and an assortment of rodeo events and competitions — bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, bareback and saddle bronc riding, calf roping and greased pig chases.

Similar rodeo events would be held at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma and Sonoma County Stampede at Sears Point Raceway (now Sonoma Raceway).

Equestrians, bull riders and other cowpoke near and far attended the county’s rodeos. Some of the notable rodeo performers who came to the county included rodeo clown-turned-actor Slim Pickens, eight-time bull riding world champion Don Gay, world champion bareback rider J.C. Trujillo, Professional Bull Riders Hall of Famer Bobby DelVecchio, world champion steer wrestler Jack Roddy and the first Black world champion bull rider Charles Sampson.

Among the locally famed rodeo talent and entrepreneurs were Jack Millerick, who founded the Sonoma Rodeo in 1929 (ending in 1951) on the property where Larson Family Winery is now; Sam Howe, a “master cowboy” who lived in Petaluma; and Cheryl Boulle, a Windsor resident and the 1976 high point state champion.

While the rodeos in Sonoma, Santa Rosa and the Russian River generated the most fanfare, Petaluma made rodeo history when it held the first ever all-women rodeo in California in 1968. According to a May 8, 1968, article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, the Petaluma Riding and Driving Club sponsored the first Petaluma Professional All-Girl Rodeo at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, which welcomed Oregon bull rider Dotti McGee and Oklahoma barrel racer Donna Harjo, among many others.

