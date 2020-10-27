Bulldozers were ready to fight California fires. Why did the US Forest Service turn them away?

"We're still in a critically short supply," agency spokesman Bruce Prud'homme said at the time. "Where the fire has the greatest threat is where we put the greatest effort."

Since 2009, the Forest Service has relied on the VIPR system (pronounced "viper") to bring in private contractors when wildfires erupt. About 1,200 companies have contracts with the agency in California, said Forest Service spokesman Jonathan Groveman.

Exactly how many pieces of equipment were on call for the 2020 fire season — and whether that changed from prior years — is difficult to say. Because contractors can adjust the availability of their equipment, "it is hard to do a snapshot in time," Groveman said.

He said the program hasn't been run any differently this year and dismissed suggestions that the Forest Service set out deliberately to reduce the number of contracts. He also disputed the idea that the Forest Service's actions made the wildfire season worse.

"This year in California we have had 8,486 wildfires that have burned 4.1 million acres," he said in an email. "During this same time, there were extensive and destructive wildfires throughout the West. This amount of fire activity will always result in resource limitations."

The agency did face some hiccups this year, he said. A contractor's protest over procedures for inspecting equipment held up the awarding of VIPR contracts for certain types of heavy machinery. The agency was able to work around that problem by signing emergency contracts, he said.

Yet contractors said in interviews that the problems mainly lie in a system that's grown unworkable. Dennis McGarr, who's supplied his water truck to the Forest Service for years, said he got shut out this season because the agency neglected to send him a solicitation form on time.

"I never miss a contract opportunity," said McGarr, who runs a power equipment company in Bieber, Lassen County. "It's extremely weird — it's almost like it was intentional."

The controversy over the VIPR program seemed to come to a head in early September, when LaMalfa convened a town hall meeting in Red Bluff with Jim Hubbard, the undersecretary of the Forest Service's parent agency, the Department of Agriculture. At least a half dozen truck and equipment operators came forward with stories of how unwieldy the system has become. Some said they've lost contracts over seemingly small problems with their bids.

Afterward, Groveman said, the Forest Service "took immediate action" and dispatched a strike team of contracting officers to sign emergency deals. "We signed up as many as were available," Groveman said.

Some contractors refused the offers of emergency work, saying they were frustrated with the agency.

"I giggled this summer when they were calling, begging for equipment," said Lucky Ackley, a Modoc County rancher who has supplied bulldozers and other equipment to the Forest Service in previous years. "It finally dawned on them that they didn't have enough equipment."

Ackley said he lost his contracts this year because "I missed one email" and other minor problems — the kind of things that he said would have been reconciled in prior years. "The computers are running the show; there's no humans running the ship."

When the Forest Service contacted him in September about emergency contracts, Ackley and his father, who's his business partner, decided to rent their equipment to Cal Fire instead.

"We're both done with the Forest Service," he said.

Making money off the Forest Service

Contractors can get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a year supplying equipment to the Forest Service. Thomas Traphagan, a bulldozer owner from Lassen County, said the agency paid him $3,200 a day for a pair of dozers when the Claremont fire began threatening Quincy in August. He and his crew worked sporadically on the fire for weeks.

It might sound like a lot to someone outside the system, but Traphagan said he could earn a lot more hiring out his equipment for road construction. As for the Forest Service work, "I'm not getting rich on it," he said.

Some contractors are finding the Forest Service an increasing source of irritation.

For Ben Sale, it's about water trailers. The owner of Ben's Truck & Equipment in Red Bluff, he's spent the past decade supplying the Forest Service with water trucks outfitted with custom-made trailers that can store additional water.

For years the Forest Service welcomed Sale's use of the trailers. "It's more water," he said.

This year, though, the agency told him to leave the trailers at home — leaving Sale mystified.

"I never got an answer, outside of they're just too much problem with the paperwork," Sale said. "They didn't want the hassle, I guess." Sale continues to use the trailers on trucks he supplies to Cal Fire.

Drew Crane, meanwhile, was geared up to fight the August Complex fires in Northern California.

Crane, the owner of Crane Mills, a logging company in Tehama County, had equipment parked at his firm's shop in Paskenta, barely 40 minutes from where the fire was burning on the Mendocino National Forest.

"We could see the flames from the shop," he said. "We were sitting there in our shop, all lined up, ready to go."

Trouble was, Crane no longer had a contract to work for the Forest Service. His application to renew his old contract hadn't been renewed for reasons that are unclear to him. "It just sat in purgatory on someone's desk, is my guess," he said.

The August Complex eventually burned 1 million acres, more than any other fire in California history — and took out 47,000 acres of timberland controlled by Crane. He believes if he'd been allowed to deploy his equipment, he could have saved some of that property.

"It defied belief," he said.

Crane said the rejection confirmed his suspicions that the Forest Service's contracting system, flawed to begin with, had become seriously broken at the very moment that the demand for firefighting equipment was greater than ever. "All of its shortcomings were amplified this year by overwhelming need," he said.

Jeff Holland, whose offer of equipment for the Loyalton fire was similarly rejected, isn't sure if he'll work for the Forest Service again.

The agency did call him a few times this summer to help fight fires, but he refused. The reason, he said, was the Forest Service only wanted to hire one piece of equipment — a situation that wouldn't pencil out financially for him.

What he's hoping for is a thorough revision to the agency's contracting operation — an overhaul that he thinks is increasingly necessary as California's wildfire risks intensify.

"This state shouldn't lose 4 million acres of ground due to anything," he said. "I hope they fix their system, because we can't have too many more years like this."