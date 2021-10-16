Bumblebee’s declining population, other ills may put it on US endangered list

Fuzzy, buzzy, yellow-and-black American bumblebees were once familiar sights on the nation's plants and flowers.

But in 16 states, they are all but extinct.

Scientists have been warning about the decline of Bombus pensylvanicus for years. Now, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is listening - and is reviewing the status of the insect to determine whether it qualifies for Endangered Species Act protection.

The agency recently announced it has initiated a status review on the species, which once could be found in 47 of 48 states across the continental United States and used to be the nation's most spotted bumblebee.

Now, though, the picture is quite different. In the past two decades, scientists and observers have noticed the bee dwindling in numbers. Since 2002, it has been spotted less and less often nationwide.

That's catastrophic for the hard-working bee and the flowers it pollinates, such as goldenrods, and potentially crops of plants such as berries, alfalfa and soybeans. Its signature buzz helps it shake flowers' pollen loose.

The status review is an acknowledgment that protection may be warranted, and Fish and Wildlife will conduct a year-long investigation into the scientific evidence before determining whether it should be added to the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife.

The agency is launching its review in response to a lengthy petition prepared by scientists at the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit organization, and a group of environmental law students at Albany Law School. The review does not guarantee the species will be listed, but acknowledges that it could be warranted.

Researchers think the bees' numbers are dropping because of a host of threats that range from climate change to disease and the use of pesticides. They say that the use of pesticides such as neonicotinoids and fungicides make the bees more susceptible to disease.

If the species is added, it will become the third honeybee species on the list.