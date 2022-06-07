Burn ban begins next week for Mendocino County

Residential property owners in much of Mendocino County will be banned from burning vegetation in their yards beginning next week, fire officials said.

Cal Fire officials announced they will suspend residential burn permits starting Monday because of “increasing fire danger posed by dead grasses and hotter, drier conditions in the region.”

The ban covers “all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves,” Cal Fire officials said. It does not include camp fires on private property or at campgrounds.

The suspension will be in effect for portions of the county that fall within the state responsibility area for fire suppression. That does not include federal land and areas within incorporated city limits.

Cal Fire officials suspended burn permits beginning last month for state responsibility areas in Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties.

