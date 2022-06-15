Burn ban expands for unincorporated Sonoma County

A ban on burning yard waste began this week for residential properties in unincorporated parts of Sonoma County, officials with the county’s Permit Sonoma Fire Prevention Division said.

The ban includes “all open burning,” Permit Sonoma said in an announcement, noting that fire officials can still issue permits for “agricultural, forest management, fire training and other industrial type burning.”

Cal Fire officials enacted a burn ban starting Monday for parts of the county where the state is responsible for the cost of fire suppression. Permit Sonoma expanded the ban Tuesday to include properties outside of what officials consider the state responsibility area.

Properties within incorporated city or town limits are not included.

Cal Fire has also banned residential burning in state responsibility areas in Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties.

A map of state, local and federal responsibility areas in California is at bit.ly/3OjcLm0.

