Burn permit suspension lifted in Sonoma, Lake, Napa counties
Cal Fire has lifted its suspension of burn permits in several Northern California counties, including Sonoma, according to a statement from the county issued Wednesday.
People in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties with valid residential and agricultural permits are now allowed to burn landscape debris such as branches and leaves on designated burn days.
Cal Fire issued the suspension of burn permits May 6, citing the region’s hot, dry conditions and extended fire season. To date, California firefighters have responded to 8,239 incidents in 2021, according to the state agency’s website.
“Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the chance of winter weather have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire,“ the county’s statement said.
Nevertheless, residents are asked to exercise caution and carefully follow all guidelines while conducting burns.
Residents should contact their local fire district and verify that it is a permissive burn day prior to any burning. Burn piles larger than four feet by four feet or broadcast burns in State Responsibility Areas must be inspected and OK’d by Cal Fire.
You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com.
Emily Wilder
Criminal justice and public safety
Criminal justice is one of the most stirring and consequential systems, both in the North Bay and nationwide. Crime, policing, prosecution and incarceration have ripples that reach many parts of our lives, and these issues are under increasingly powerful microscopes. My goal is to uncover untold stories and understand the unique impacts of criminal justice and public safety on Sonoma County.
