Burn permit suspension lifted in Sonoma, Lake, Napa counties

Burn only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings.

The burning of trash, painted wood, or other debris is not allowed.

Do not burn on windy days.

Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. Add to the pile as it burns down.

Clear a 10-foot line down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be attending the fire at all times.

For more information visit Sonoma County Fire Prevention at bit.ly/3nYpQWk or Cal Fire at www.fire.ca.gov or www.readyforwildfire.org.