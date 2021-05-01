Burn permits to be required starting Saturday in Sonoma County

Burn permits will be required starting Saturday for residents who wish to burn debris in Sonoma County.

The open burn season is ending Friday.

There are two air quality districts that enforce burning regulations in Sonoma County: the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District (NSCAPCD).

The BAAQMD allows two types of burns, with restrictions: hazard reduction burns and orchard/vineyard attrition. BAAQMD does not issue permits but requires that a form is filled out and a fee is paid before the burn.

The NSCAPCD, on the other hand, requires permits for all burns.

Residents must make sure they are burning debris on a permissible burn day. For instructions, visit sonomacountyfd.org/open-burning.

If the fire escapes control, call 911 before attempting to put it out.

Residents who conduct open burns without following these guidelines will put residents at risk for fines, as well as the cost of emergency response and property damage.

If you need to request a burn permit, start by clicking here to figure out which district your property is in.