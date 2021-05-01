Subscribe

Burn permits to be required starting Saturday in Sonoma County

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2021, 6:45PM
Updated 1 hour ago

How to contact local air quality districts

Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD): baaqmd.gov, 415- 749-5000, fax 415-928-0338, 939 Ellis St., San Francisco.

The Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District (NSCAPCD): nosocoair.org, 707-433-5591, 150 Matheson St., Healdsburg.

Burn permits will be required starting Saturday for residents who wish to burn debris in Sonoma County.

The open burn season is ending Friday.

There are two air quality districts that enforce burning regulations in Sonoma County: the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District (NSCAPCD).

The BAAQMD allows two types of burns, with restrictions: hazard reduction burns and orchard/vineyard attrition. BAAQMD does not issue permits but requires that a form is filled out and a fee is paid before the burn.

The NSCAPCD, on the other hand, requires permits for all burns.

Residents must make sure they are burning debris on a permissible burn day. For instructions, visit sonomacountyfd.org/open-burning.

If the fire escapes control, call 911 before attempting to put it out.

Residents who conduct open burns without following these guidelines will put residents at risk for fines, as well as the cost of emergency response and property damage.

If you need to request a burn permit, start by clicking here to figure out which district your property is in.

How to contact local air quality districts

Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD): baaqmd.gov, 415- 749-5000, fax 415-928-0338, 939 Ellis St., San Francisco.

The Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District (NSCAPCD): nosocoair.org, 707-433-5591, 150 Matheson St., Healdsburg.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette