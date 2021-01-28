Burn scar areas remain under flash flood watch as storm moves through Sonoma County

Even as the atmospheric river continues to batter parts of the South Bay, Sonoma County residents Thursday can expect mostly scattered showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm before the present winter storm system moves out of the region, the National Weather Service said.

Burn scar areas from the Walbridge, Hennessey, Glass and Meyers fires remain under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon. But with the strongest wind and rain already past, local emergency service providers are less wary.

“The atmospheric river was moving at a decent pace across the North Bay (Tuesday),” said Roger Gass, meteorologist in the Monterey office. “It moved through rather quickly and really ... honed in on in Big Sur and Carmel.”

Areas of Lake and Mendocino County above 3,500 feet continue to face the possibility of additional snowfall late Thursday, said Scott Carroll, meteorologist with the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. Caltrans Wednesday afternoon reopened all areas of Highway 101 in Mendocino County that were previously closed off due to snowy conditions and downed trees after the heaviest night of snow Tuesday.

From Tuesday through Thursday morning, the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport registered 2.2 inches of rainfall, Gass said. The majority fell between Tuesday and Wednesday, with another .7 inches between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The Lake Sonoma Recreational Area picked up 3.22 inches of rain in 48 hours, while Graton and Cazadero showed totals of 2.1 and 2.8 inches, respectively.

Though additional showers are likely throughout Thursday, fire officials such as Chief Mark Heine of the Sonoma County Fire District said that staffing levels would return to normal after two nights of ramped-up precautions. Heine said Thursday morning that his crews did not respond to any major incidents overnight.

The Mendocino County town of Willits saw some of the most dramatic snowfall during the winter storm, with members of the National Weather Service’s community precipitation network reporting 14 inches in one area, 10 inches in others, Carroll said. Someone reported 16 inches Wednesday morning near Dos Rios, northeast of Laytonville.

Lake County residents reported Wednesday morning 8 inches of snow near Soda Bay and 6 inches near Cobb. In Sonoma County, the Mayacamas Mountains were also draped in a blanket of white Wednesday.

Carroll said Thursday that he wasn’t certain as to whether the snow levels were unprecedented, but that “it was quite a bit of snow, particularly at some of those lower elevations.”

The impact to the North Bay’s state of drought remains one of the most significant of the atmospheric river, Gass said. Precipitation levels at the Sonoma County airport, for example, had reached only 31% of its normal level during the water year to date, prior to the storm system’s arrival Tuesday.

By Thursday, the precipitation level had jumped to 41% of normal, which Gass said was notable.

“For one event, jumping up 10% is not too bad.” he said.

Impact to drought levels in other parts of the Bay Area were even more dramatic: Monterey and Salinas, for example, jumped from below 20% of their normal levels during the water year so far, to 60% — a 40% increase in two days.

“It’s beneficial and it’s needed at this point in the season,” Gass said.

Gass said, however, that too dramatic of a change can translate to risk of mudslides and flash floods. Monterey County, for example, has seen as many as 20 to 25 homes damaged in mud slides as the atmospheric river has continued to pummel the area with rain.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.