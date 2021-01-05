'Burn the mask' protest temporarily shutters Fresno Trader Joe's

A group of anti-mask protesters temporarily shuttered a Trader Joe's in Fresno.

Although scientific evidence — and guidance from local, state and federal officials — support the importance of mask-wearing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, "Burn the Mask" protesters blocked the entrance of the grocery store on Saturday afternoon. As a result, the store chose to close early. It was not closed by police, as some on social media erroneously claimed.

Video posted to social media shows one protester reading a prepared list of reasons why Trader Joe's, a private business, must serve him despite his refusal to wear a mask. As he argues close up and maskless with a masked Trader Joe's employee, he's cheered on by a group of supporters, many filming on their phones. The protesters then begin writing down the names of the employees based on their name tags. The man claims they will be "legally prosecuted" for barring them from entering the store, to which an employee says, "Alright" as he closes the door on them.

The man cites the 1964 Civil Rights Act as evidence he is being discriminated against, a common talking point for anti-maskers. Title II of the act reads: "All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin."

Requiring a mask during a global health crisis does not violate any part of this act, most legal experts say, as the mask mandate applies to all people universally rather than targeting specific individuals.

Despite frequent claims by anti-maskers that mask-wearing violates their civil liberties, there is little constitutional basis for this. Mask mandates likely do not violate the First Amendment because wearing a mask does not inhibit one's ability to freely express themselves. In addition, private companies are allowed to enforce myriad rules, such as the requirement to wear shoes or shirts, to enter their stores. And courts have ruled as recently as last year that individuals do not have the right to ignore public health requirements.

A suit filed in Florida last year claiming the mask mandate inhibits "personal liberty and constitutional rights" was roundly shot down by a judge.

"No constitutional right is infringed by the Mask Ordinance's mandate ... and that the requirement to wear such a covering has a clear rational basis based on the protection of public health," the court ruled.

"Constitutional rights and the ideals of limited government do not ... allow (citizens) to wholly shirk their social obligation to their fellow Americans or to society as a whole," it added. "... After all, we do not have a constitutional right to infect others."

The lead protester can be seen on video saying he intends to file suit with the Department of Justice against the Fresno Trader Joe's, and he asks "witnesses" to help him.

"We're also filing a notice against the other guy, I don't know his last name," he says in reference to an employee who spoke to him earlier.

The Fresno Police Department confirmed to the Fresno Bee that police did respond to reports of a disturbance but no arrests were made.