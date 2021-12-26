Burning candle cause of Rohnert Park fire

A mobile home fire in Rohnert Park was blamed on a burning candle that ignited a wreath Saturday night, authorities said.

A neighbor reported the fire about 7:50 p.m. along Loma Verde Lane in the Las Casitas De Sonoma mobile home park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The homeowners were out for the evening.

A responding patrol officer reported a small fire burning on the kitchen table that sent smoke billowing from the home.

Firefighters got to the scene within minutes of the 911 call and contained the fire to the table and an adjacent wall that had smoke damage, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters saved two dogs inside the home and reunited them with their owners, who had returned after being notified about the fire.

Because of smoke damage, the structure was deemed unsafe to occupy. The owners stayed with family for the night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

