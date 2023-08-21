Burning Man temporarily closes gates due to Tropical Storm Hilary

The gates for entering the Burning Man grounds in Nevada's Black Rock Desert were temporarily closed Sunday into Monday due to unusual summer rain from post tropical storm Hilary. This year's festival runs Aug. 27 to Sept. 4, but many attendees go the week before to set up their camps.

The gate is expected to remain closed until at least noon on Monday.

"It can take 12+ hours for the playa to dry, so please be patient," festival organizers said on social media on Sunday evening. "More info to come."

The National Weather Service said the region has measured about three-tenths of an inch to a half-inch of rain in the past 24 hours.

"It's not something we typically see," said Justin Collins, a forecaster with the weather service's Reno office. "All this rain all at once is pretty unusual in summer. You see it in winter more."

Collins said the desert floor is likely muddy after the rains.

"All these showers are going to push out today, and then overnight there may be more rain," he said. "Tomorrow, late morning through the afternoon looks clear. The rest of the week, it looks like any chance for rain is pretty minimal."

With clouds from Tropical Storm Hilary over the desert, afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-70s. Wednesday marks the start of a warming trend, and afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s Wednesday through Saturday, the weather service said.

The festival officially kicks off Sunday, when skies are forecast to be mostly clear and with the afternoon high near 90 degrees.