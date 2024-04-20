It’s been more than four decades since Petaluma restarted its springtime celebration known as Butter & Egg Days, and the much-loved parade and street festival seems to get bigger and happier every year.

Saturday’s event was no exception, with a two-hour-long parade and ― as one example ― more parents trying to enter their children into the Cutest Little Chick contest than the competition could handle. The judged event, put on by Petaluma Egg Farm and held in a mobile side stage on Kentucky Street, is a major attraction prior to the parade.

“It was our biggest ever,” said Jeff Mayne, who along with his son Gregg announces Cutest Little Chicks and, soon afterward, the parade itself.

“There were 130 requests, limited to 60” entrants, Mayne said, meaning around 70 adorable little children showed up in chicken costumes but were unable to compete for cutest-of-the-cute. The title ultimately went to a double entry: Aurora, 2, and her little sister Aniya, 1.

By around 11:50 a.m. the side stage had rolled away, and Mayne was calling for people to clear the streets as the parade would begin at noon.

Kicked off this year by the Marine Corps League of Santa Rosa, the parade followed its traditional loop through downtown Petaluma, starting at Walnut Park, making its way down Kentucky and Washington streets, then turning right on Petaluma Boulevard on its way back to Walnut Park.

Grand Marshal Michael “Bug” Deakin did not disappoint, riding atop a giant chair on wheels in his homemade-but-regal uniform. Not far behind was this year’s Good Egg, Faith Ross, waving happily to the crowd from an open-top Jeep.

Local leaders including Mayor Kevin McDonnell and City Council members, Superintendent David Rabbitt and Assembly member Damon Connolly were also positioned near the front. Then came the schools, businesses, organizations and agencies, rolling or walking in their respective floats and formations, all with their own creative, attention-grabbing props and decor.

One unexpected parade entrant was musician Norman Greenbaum, best known for his classic-rock hit “Spirit in the Sky,” who drifted by in a long blue convertible. The Sonoma County resident recorded an album titled “Petaluma” in 1972.

“I love all the people dressed up as chickens,” exclaimed Alexis Rossi, who was watching the parade with her parents Gary and Sharon Rossi. “This is the best thing ever.”

Rossi, who lives in San Francisco, said she attended Sonoma State University and has loved Petaluma ever since ― to the point that she still visits “every other weekend.” Her enthusiasm rubbed off on her parents as well, as Gary and Sharon recently moved here from Pismo Beach.

“If I didn’t live in San Francisco, I’d live here,” she said.

Originally called the “Egg Day Parade” in honor of Petaluma’s self-proclaimed status as “egg basket of the world,” the yearly event was revived by local business leaders in 1983 and given the more comprehensive name of “Butter & Egg Days.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.