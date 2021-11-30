Bystanders pull woman from vehicle after fiery rollover crash near Santa Rosa

A woman trapped inside her overturned vehicle was freed by bystanders following a crash Sunday night north of Santa Rosa, officials said.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Fulton Road near the intersection with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit tracks just south of River Road, according to the Sonoma County Fire Department.

The woman, who was the only person inside the vehicle, drove into a pole, said Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman.

The vehicle overturned and caught fire. When firefighters arrived, the woman had already been pulled from the wreckage, according to Foreman.

The woman had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No word yet on whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

