Cache fire evacuation orders to be lifted, still restrictions will apply, officials say

Evacuation orders that barred some Clearlake residents from returning to the sites of their homes that were damaged or destroyed during last week’s Cache fire are expected to be lifted Monday morning, officials said.

However, that doesn’t mean everyone will have access to those areas once residents return.

“Following the lifting of the evacuation order, a new emergency directive will go into effect restricting access within certain areas of the footprint of the fire that sustained significant damage. This order will restrict non-resident access to certain parcels and closes certain streets to traffic,” according to a news release issued Sunday by Clearlaker City Manager Alan Flora.

People may find a return to home checklist and more safety information online at: readyforwildfire.org

The release added that some residents were allowed to see their destroyed homes for two hours Sunday evening.

“We’re giving the people that lost their homes a chance to go back,” Lake County Fire Protection Chief William Sapeta said. “People need emotional closure.”

The brief return took place from 5 to 7 p.m.

The 83-acre Cache fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the area of Sixth Avenue and Cache Street. It was fully contained by Sunday, officials added.

About 1,600 people were evacuated from Clearlake, as well as the nearby town of Lower Lake.

The fire destroyed 58 homes and more than 100 other structures — a majority of the homes destroyed were in two mobile home parks on the south side of Dam Road.

Authorities advised residents that, “there are many hazardous substances present amongst the burned debris that may constitute a serious risk to health and safety,” the news release added.

“All persons entering the area are encouraged to use extreme caution and those with medical conditions that could be exacerbated by the hazards should avoid the area. Residents surveying damage, particularly within the areas with total structure loss, should wear a particulate mask and gloves and avoid ground disturbances that could make the ash go airborne,” the release stated.

For a return to home checklist and more safety information, visit readyforwildfire.org

Clearlake leaders are working with county and state officials to clean up many of the hazards created by the fire. Resources requested to finish the job “are anticipated to be become available next week,” the release stated, adding that more information would be released this week.

“For those residents who will be returning to the Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates, the water system was severely impacted and there is no water service. A temporary water connection is being established but is not expected to be completed until Tuesday,” according to the release.

“If you chose to re-populate with the lifting of the evacuation order, plan accordingly for the lack of water in the coming days. Showering, restroom facilities, and a limited supply of drinking water are available at the temporary evacuation shelter at the Clearlake Senior Community Center, located at 3245 Bowers Ave. in Clearlake,” officials added.

“While a significant amount of work has been completed with respect to removing burned/dangerous trees, repairing electrical and other utility infrastructure, there is more work that will be completed in the coming days,” authorities said, adding, “Please drive with caution and be mindful of the utility workers. Additionally, there will be a presence of firefighters in the area monitoring for hotspots.”

No fatalities were reported in the blaze and its cause remains under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.