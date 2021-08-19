Cache fire in Lake County: Containment grows to 35%

The gusty winds that drove an 80-acre wildfire into dozens of Clearlake homes on Wednesday died down overnight, giving firefighters an opportunity to strengthen containment lines around the blaze, fire officials said.

The Cache fire was about 35% contained on Thursday morning, up from 20% at dusk on Wednesday, said Lake County Fire Protection District Chief Willie Sapeta.

The blaze was no longer spreading, but firefighters were set to work throughout the day putting out flare-ups, he said.

“I’m pulling as many resources into this as I can,“ Sapeta said. ”I’m not letting my guard down.“

The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Cache Street and Sixth Avenue in southeast Clearlake. Wind gusts up to 32 mph pushed it west and south as authorities focused on evacuating neighborhoods in its path.

By Thursday morning, Clearlake was still covered in a layer of smoke, but calmness had set in at the scene of the fire.

Officials were set to begin tallying the number of homes and other buildings destroyed in the blaze. Sapeta estimated in a Wednesday night briefing that dozens of homes had been razed.

About 40 units at the Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road appear to have been destroyed, according to aerial photos and videos.

Down the street at the Cache Creek Mobile Home Park, at least three units were torched by the flames.

Utility crews on Thursday were scattered along the stretch of Dam Road that had been ground zero for the fire. Downed power lines snaked across the road. The majority of activity took place in and around Creekside Mobile Home Park.

The park’s driveway dips down from Dam, and the slope provides a clear view of the destruction from the road. The driveway splits in two directions, and on both sides there are swaths of destroyed homes, vehicles and other property with charred trees and downed power lines in between.

Steve Tagle has lived in a mobile home at the Cache Creek park, two lots over from Creekside, for about 20 years. He said the area has never experienced what happened Wednesday, calling it “totally devastating.”

He was away from home when a friend notified him about the fire and fled with his two chihuahuas. Tagle made his way home Wednesday night via backroads and found his place intact.

“Oh yeah, God saved it. I was so happy,” the 67-year-old said.

In addition to the mobile homes that burned, the fire also destroyed water pumps that serve the community.

“It’ll be awhile before you get water in this park” Tagle said. “It’s completely gone.”

Smoldering spots were still scattered along Dam Thursday morning and smoky conditions showed no signs of dissipating.

Access to the area was closed at Lake Street, which was an improvement from the previous day when the roadblock was further west. On Thursday morning, a number of residents were parked there in hopes of being allowed in.

Among them were Neal and Sheila Alley, who lived just south of Dam and Lake. From the roadblock, they could see their neighborhood was fine and fears that kept them up all night were alleviated, said Neal Alley, 78.

More concerning was Sheila Alley’s asthma. Equipped with a single inhaler, she left behind all her other medical equipment when the couple was evacuated Wednesday.

“We left in such a hurry yesterday, we didn’t think to grab it,” said Sheila, 74.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.