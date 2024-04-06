Ukiah police seized a cache of 37 firearms, including handguns and 12 assault rifles belonging to a man they had just arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment, authorities said.

Police responded March 21 after a woman, 20, reported her husband had beaten her while she held her young child and then blocked her from leaving their house in the 500 block of Capps Lane.

An investigation later revealed that the husband, Brian Cox, 27, pulled his wife off a bed, dragged her by her hair and kicked her numerous times, police said.

Officers found him in his car about half a mile away near Low Gap Road and North Bush Street. They arrested him on misdemeanor charges including child endangerment and assault, and felony charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

After Cox’s arrest, a Ukiah Police Department detective issued a search warrant to seize firearms owned by Cox. Police booked him on 12 felony counts, including possessing assault weapons.

The Ukiah Police Department had no additional information to release Friday.